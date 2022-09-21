College football expert picks, predictions for Week 4 schedule of games

College football Week 4 expert picks, predictions by computer model
We're three weeks into the 2022 college football schedule and now getting into some of the first conference games of the season around the country.
Ahead of this weekend's action, let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football Week 4 picks, predictions
All times Eastern | Odds courtesy SI Sportsbook
Thursday college football picks
West Virginia at Virginia Tech
Thurs., Sept. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: West Virginia -1.5
Prediction: West Virginia 63.0%
Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
Thurs., Sept. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: Coastal Carolina -2
Prediction: Georgia State 52.3%
Chattanooga at Illinois
Thurs., Sept. 22 | 8:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: No line
Prediction: Illinois 95.4%
Friday college football picks
Virginia at Syracuse
Fri., Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Syracuse -9
Prediction: Syracuse 85.8%
Nevada at Air Force
Fri., Sept. 23 | 8 p.m. | FS1
Line: Air Force -24
Prediction: Air Force 88.5%
Boise State at UTEP
Fri., Sept. 23 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Boise State -15.5
Prediction: Boise State 89.8%
Saturday college football picks
Kent State at No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Line: No line
Prediction: Georgia 99.2%
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Michigan -17
Prediction: Michigan 84.7%
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -7
Prediction: Clemson 78.9%
Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: No line
Prediction: Penn State 96.1%
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -3
Prediction: Baylor 52.8%
Rhode Island at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
Line: No line
Prediction: Pittsburgh 99.1%
Missouri at Auburn
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Auburn -7
Prediction: Auburn 72.0%
Bowling Green at Mississippi State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Line: No line
Prediction: Mississippi State 98.1%
Duke at Kansas
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | FS1
Line: Kansas -7.5
Prediction: Kansas 72.7%
TCU at SMU
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: TCU -2
Prediction: SMU 51.7%
South Florida at Louisville
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN3
Line: Louisville -14.5
Prediction: Louisville 88.4%
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Tennessee -11
Prediction: Tennessee 87.4%
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Line: Texas -6
Prediction: Texas 80.5%
Mid Tenn at No. 25 Miami
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Miami -26.5
Prediction: Miami 94.4%
Minnesota at Michigan State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Minnesota -3
Prediction: Michigan State 60.8%
Indiana at Cincinnati
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Cincinnati -16.5
Prediction: Cincinnati 87.7%
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Line: North Carolina -2
Prediction: Notre Dame 53.5%
James Madison at App State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: App State -7
Prediction: App State 69.5%
No. 15 Oregon at Washington State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Line: Oregon -6.5
Prediction: Oregon 72.4%
Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Line: Ole Miss -21.5
Prediction: Ole Miss 95.3%
Georgia Tech at UCF
Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: UCF -20.5
Prediction: UCF 92.4%
Arizona at California
Sat., Sept. 24 | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: Cal -3
Prediction: Cal 69.2%
Rice at Houston
Sat., Sept. 24 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Houston -18
Prediction: Houston 86.0%
Saturday primetime college football picks
Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: No line
Prediction: Kentucky 96.4%
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -2
Prediction: Texas A&M 57.8%
Iowa at Rutgers
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Line: Iowa -7
Prediction: Iowa 56.7%
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Alabama -40.5
Prediction: Alabama 98.6%
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Ohio State -19
Prediction: Ohio State 89.0%
UConn at No. 12 NC State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Line: NC State -39.5
Prediction: NC State 98.5%
New Mexico at LSU
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Line: LSU -32
Prediction: LSU 97.8%
Charlotte at South Carolina
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: South Carolina -22.5
Prediction: South Carolina 91.7%
Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 24 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Oklahoma -13
Prediction: Oklahoma 84.3%
Boston College at Florida State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Florida State -17.5
Prediction: Florida State 89.2%
No. 7 USC at Oregon State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: USC -6
Prediction: USC 69.4%
Wyoming at BYU
Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Line: No line
Prediction: BYU 92.4%
No. 13 Utah at Arizona State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Line: Utah -14.5
Prediction: Utah 83.4%
Stanford at No. 18 Washington
Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Washington -13.5
Prediction: Washington 82.1%