College football expert picks, predictions for Week 4 schedule of games

We're three weeks into the 2022 college football schedule and now getting into some of the first conference games of the season around the country.

Ahead of this weekend's action, let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Picks, predictions for Week 4 college football games

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Thurs., Sept. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: West Virginia -1.5

Prediction: West Virginia 63.0%

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Thurs., Sept. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: Coastal Carolina -2

Prediction: Georgia State 52.3%

Chattanooga at Illinois

Thurs., Sept. 22 | 8:30 p.m. | BTN

Line: No line

Prediction: Illinois 95.4%

Virginia at Syracuse

Fri., Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Syracuse -9

Prediction: Syracuse 85.8%

Nevada at Air Force

Fri., Sept. 23 | 8 p.m. | FS1

Line: Air Force -24

Prediction: Air Force 88.5%

Boise State at UTEP

Fri., Sept. 23 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: Boise State -15.5

Prediction: Boise State 89.8%

Kent State at No. 1 Georgia

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | SECN

Line: No line

Prediction: Georgia 99.2%

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Michigan -17

Prediction: Michigan 84.7%

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Clemson -7

Prediction: Clemson 78.9%

Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Line: No line

Prediction: Penn State 96.1%

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Iowa State -3

Prediction: Baylor 52.8%

Rhode Island at No. 24 Pittsburgh

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ACCN

Line: No line

Prediction: Pittsburgh 99.1%

Missouri at Auburn

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Auburn -7

Prediction: Auburn 72.0%

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | SECN

Line: No line

Prediction: Mississippi State 98.1%

Duke at Kansas

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | FS1

Line: Kansas -7.5

Prediction: Kansas 72.7%

TCU at SMU

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: TCU -2

Prediction: SMU 51.7%

South Florida at Louisville

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Line: Louisville -14.5

Prediction: Louisville 88.4%

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Tennessee -11

Prediction: Tennessee 87.4%

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Line: Texas -6

Prediction: Texas 80.5%

Mid Tenn at No. 25 Miami

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Miami -26.5

Prediction: Miami 94.4%

Minnesota at Michigan State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Line: Minnesota -3

Prediction: Michigan State 60.8%

Indiana at Cincinnati

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Cincinnati -16.5

Prediction: Cincinnati 87.7%

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Line: North Carolina -2

Prediction: Notre Dame 53.5%

James Madison at App State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Line: App State -7

Prediction: App State 69.5%

No. 15 Oregon at Washington State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | Fox

Line: Oregon -6.5

Prediction: Oregon 72.4%

Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss

Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Line: Ole Miss -21.5

Prediction: Ole Miss 95.3%

Georgia Tech at UCF

Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: UCF -20.5

Prediction: UCF 92.4%

Arizona at California

Sat., Sept. 24 | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Line: Cal -3

Prediction: Cal 69.2%

Rice at Houston

Sat., Sept. 24 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Line: Houston -18

Prediction: Houston 86.0%

Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: No line

Prediction: Kentucky 96.4%

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -2

Prediction: Texas A&M 57.8%

Iowa at Rutgers

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | FS1

Line: Iowa -7

Prediction: Iowa 56.7%

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Alabama -40.5

Prediction: Alabama 98.6%

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Ohio State -19

Prediction: Ohio State 89.0%

UConn at No. 12 NC State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Line: NC State -39.5

Prediction: NC State 98.5%

New Mexico at LSU

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Line: LSU -32

Prediction: LSU 97.8%

Charlotte at South Carolina

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: South Carolina -22.5

Prediction: South Carolina 91.7%

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma

Sat., Sept. 24 | 8 p.m. | Fox

Line: Oklahoma -13

Prediction: Oklahoma 84.3%

Boston College at Florida State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Florida State -17.5

Prediction: Florida State 89.2%

No. 7 USC at Oregon State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Line: USC -6

Prediction: USC 69.4%

Wyoming at BYU

Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Line: No line

Prediction: BYU 92.4%

No. 13 Utah at Arizona State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Line: Utah -14.5

Prediction: Utah 83.4%

Stanford at No. 18 Washington

Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Line: Washington -13.5

Prediction: Washington 82.1%

