College football expert picks, prediction for biggest Week 6 games

Week 6 of the college football schedule is here, and it's time to make our picks and predictions for the top games on Saturday.

There are three matchups this weekend pitting top 25 ranked teams on the same field, including one surprise in the Big 12, a notable SEC matchup, and a date between Pac-12 contenders out west.

Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Week 6 college football picks

No. 4 Michigan at Indiana

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Michigan -22

FPI Prediction: Michigan 91.9%

College Football HQ pick: Michigan by 21

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Tennessee -3

FPI Prediction: LSU 58.6%

College Football HQ pick: Tennessee by 6

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | FS1

Line: TCU -7

FPI Prediction: TCU 68.0%

College Football HQ pick: TCU by 4

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | SECN

Line: Mississippi State -9

FPI Prediction: Mississippi State 75.7%

College Football HQ pick: Mississippi State by 6

Missouri at Florida

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: Florida -11

FPI Prediction: Florida 69.7%

College Football HQ pick: Florida by 13

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Texas -7

FPI Prediction: Texas 68.2%

College Football HQ pick: Texas by 8

Purdue at Maryland

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Line: Maryland -3

FPI Prediction: Maryland 67.9%

College Football HQ pick: Maryland by 9

USF at No. 24 Cincinnati

Sat., Oct. 8 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Line: Cincinnati -28

FPI Prediction: Cincinnati 96.9%

College Football HQ pick: Cincinnati by 20

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Georgia -30

FPI Prediction: Georgia 93.9%

College Football HQ pick: Georgia by 17

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Line: Oklahoma State -9.5

FPI Prediction: Oklahoma State 77.1%

College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State by 13

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA

Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Utah -4

FPI Prediction: Utah 68.7%

College Football HQ pick: Utah by 5

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Line: Wisconsin -10

FPI Prediction: Wisconsin 79.9%

College Football HQ pick: Wisconsin by 14

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Pittsburgh -14.5

FPI Prediction: Pittsburgh 87.6%

College Football HQ pick: Pittsburgh by 10

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | ABC

Line: Ohio State -27

FPI Prediction: Ohio State 88.7%

College Football HQ pick: Ohio State by 25

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Line: Ole Miss -17

FPI Prediction: Ole Miss 89.6%

College Football HQ pick: Ole Miss by 20

No. 21 Washington at Arizona State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12

Line: Washington -14

FPI Prediction: Washington 75.3%

College Football HQ pick: Washington by 17

North Carolina at Miami

Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Miami -3.5

FPI Prediction: Miami 67.2%

College Football HQ pick: North Carolina by 6

No. 5 Clemson at Boston College

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Clemson -20.5

FPI Prediction: Clemson 93.7%

College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 21

Washington State at No. 6 USC

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: USC -13

FPI Prediction: USC 87.4%

College Football HQ pick: USC by 13

South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Kentucky -10

FPI Prediction: Kentucky 76.1%

College Football HQ pick: Kentucky by 15

Army at No. 15 Wake Forest

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Line: Wake Forest -17

FPI Prediction: Wake Forest 84.7%

College Football HQ pick: Wake Forest by 25

No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Notre Dame -3.5

FPI Prediction: Notre Dame 70.0%

College Football HQ pick: Notre Dame by 3

No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: Kansas State -2

FPI Prediction: Iowa State 55.3%

College Football HQ pick: Kansas State by 4

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama

Sat., Oct. 8 | 8 p.m. | CBS

Line: Alabama -24

FPI Prediction: Alabama 96.2%

College Football HQ pick: Alabama by 17

Florida State at No. 14 NC State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Line: NC State -3.5

FPI Prediction: NC State 60.6%

College Football HQ pick: NC State by 7

No. 12 Oregon at Arizona

Sat., Oct. 8 | 9 p.m. | Pac-12

Line: Oregon -13

FPI Prediction: Oregon 78.1%

College Football HQ pick: Oregon by 16

Oregon State at Stanford

Sat., Oct. 8 | 11 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Oregon State -7

FPI Prediction: Oregon State 57.7%

College Football HQ pick: Oregon State by 10

