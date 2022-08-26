ESPN computer predicts Nebraska vs. Northwestern football winner

Skip to main content

College football Week 0 picks: ESPN computer predicts Nebraska vs. Northwestern

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nebraska helps kick off the 2022 college football season with a Week 0 game set against Big Ten rival Northwestern on Saturday from Dublin, Ireland.

The game is the first step in a long test for the Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost to recover from last season's 3-9 effort and turn the program around.

What do the experts say about the matchup between the Huskers and the Wildcats? Let's look at how the ESPN computer predicted the game.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern football prediction

Nebraska vs. Northwestern kicks off the 2022 college football season

Nebraska vs. Northwestern kicks off the 2022 college football season

Football Power Index gives Nebraska the overwhelming chance at victory, with a 78.7 percent chance to beat Northwestern in the season opener.

By contrast, the computer gives Northwestern a 21.3 percent chance of victory.

The bookmakers tend to agree with the Football Power Index prediction machine, with Nebraska coming into Week 0 as a solid 11.5 point favorite.

FPI placed Nebraska at No. 32 in their preseason college football rankings, good for sixth in the Big Ten, and predicts the Huskers will win 7.8 games.

Northwestern checks in at No. 81 nationally, second to last in the Big Ten, ahead of only Rutgers. FPI projects the Wildcats to win 4.3 games.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

More from College Football HQ

College football odds, lines for Week 0 games

Week 0 picks against the spread

College football schedule: Week 1 games you should watch

Florida State vs. Duquesne preview, prediction

Nebraska vs. Northwestern preview, prediction

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

omar manning nebraska
News

ESPN computer predicts Nebraska vs. Northwestern football winner

By James Parks
north-carolina-football (1)
News

College Football Week 0 TV Schedule

By James Parks
Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
Rankings

SEC power rankings for 2022 college football season

By James Parks
dorian thompson robinson
Rankings

Pac-12 power rankings for the 2022 college football season

By James Parks
Ohio State is a fixture in the Top 25 rankings and won the first College Football Playoff national championship.
Rankings

Big Ten power rankings for 2022 college football season

By James Parks
Scenes at an NC State college football game.
Rankings

ACC power rankings for 2022 college football season

By James Parks
nebraska football
News

Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction

By James Parks
chase brown illinois football
News

College football odds, lines for Week 0 games

By James Parks