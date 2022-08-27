ESPN analysts reveals crazy College Football Playoff predictions

What's opening weekend for if not an insane College Football Playoff prediction?

The first weekend of the college football season is always good for an odd prediction or two, but ESPN analyst Desmond Howard may have the oddest.

On the first episode of College GameDay ahead of the Week 0 games, Howard revealed his picks for the four College Football Playoff teams.

Let's just say the picks were... unusual.

No sign of Alabama, or Ohio State, or Clemson, or defending national champion Georgia, but there's plenty of newcomers to that field.

Doubtless, many college football fans wouldn't mind seeing some first-time teams in the semifinal, but these selections are a little out there.

This projection assumes that Texas A&M would win the SEC, Pittsburgh the ACC, Michigan the Big Ten, and Baylor the Big 12.

Forecasting a playoff without Alabama seems misguided at best when looking at the Crimson Tide roster, which should finish the regular season undefeated at best and with one loss at worst.

Georgia will also likely be at one loss, probably to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, as it's favored in every regular season game.

That could set up another situation with two SEC teams in the playoff, while Ohio State is the overwhelming favorite out of the Big Ten, especially looking at the talent that Michigan lost to the NFL Draft.

Anything can happen during the college football season to come, but these projections do seem a little out there.

