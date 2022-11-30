Alabama WR Traeshon Holden to enter college football transfer portal

Skip to main content

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden plans to enter college football transfer portal

The former Alabama wide receiver is entering the college football transfer portal
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced that he plans to enter the college football transfer portal.

"I would like to thank coach Saban and the entire Alabama coaching staff for everything that you have done for me while I was a student-athlete here," Holden said in a statement.

Holden appeared in 29 games for Alabama over three football seasons, enjoying his most prolific outing this past year, catching 25 passes for 331 yards and scoring six touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Prior to committing to Alabama, Holden was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school in California, emerging as a top 50 recruit at his position according to the major services and a top 25 player from California.

College football transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

alabama football (1)
News

Alabama WR Traeshon Holden to enter college football transfer portal

By James Parks
oklahoma football
News

OU wideout Theo Wease enters college football transfer portal

By James Parks
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day earned two College Football Playoff bids early in his tenure.
News

Recruit from Ohio commits to Michigan, says OSU has 'not good energy'

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College football score picks, predictions for Championship Week

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Overrated, underrated teams in College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: Michigan, USC surge in CFP top 25

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College football picks against the spread for Championship Week

By James Parks
north carolina football (1)
Picks

Clemson vs. North Carolina picks, predictions: ACC Championship odds, spread, lines

By James Parks