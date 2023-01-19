5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert visits Nebraska: report

Skip to main content

5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert visits Nebraska, per report

Arik Gilbert is one of the remaining 5-star players in the college football transfer portal and it appears Nebraska is on his radar
A former five-star recruit and current college football transfer appears to be considering Nebraska as tight end Arik Gilbert visited the school recently, according to On3 Sports.

Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2020 football recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

Where was he? Gilbert played for Georgia after transferring back to his home state prior to the 2021 football season. He originally committed to LSU and played there in the 2020 campaign, catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman All-SEC selection.

Limited playing time: Since arriving at Georgia, Gilbert hasn't seen the field very often, missing the 2021 season while dealing with personal issues and playing in just three total games this past season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he was putting priority on Gilbert's health over his playing time and always hoped he could return to the field.

Spring game: After missing the Bulldogs' first national title run in '21, Gilbert made a good early impression in the team's spring game back in April, catching a pair of touchdown passes from Stetson Bennett.

How it ended: Despite the positive early returns in the spring and some high expectations, Gilbert again saw limited action in the 2022 season, ultimately deciding to try his luck at another program.

