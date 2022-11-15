Virginia football shooting: Cavs coach, AD react to tragedy

In the wake of a tragic shooting that killed three Virginia football players, the team's head coach and school's athletic director have responded with statements.

Wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr., and linebacker D'Sean Perry were shot to death by a UVA student on Sunday night.

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott paid tribute to his players.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean, and Devin, and the others who were injured,” Elliott said in the statement.

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends.

“These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

UVA athletic director Carla Williams says she mourns for the players' families.

“As a mother of three children, I ache for the parents and family members," Williams said in a statement.

"We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us.

"I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”

