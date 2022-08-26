ESPN computer predicts North Carolina vs. FAMU football winner

Skip to main content

College football Week 0 picks: ESPN computer predicts North Carolina vs. Florida A&M

A look ahead at North Carolina vs. Florida A&M on the Week 0 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After what was almost the first shock of the 2022 college football season, it appears North Carolina and Florida A&M will play their Week 0 season opener.

That, after a scare when FAMU nearly backed out of the game over academic eligibility issues. Players initially voted not to play after that, but after hearing from the school, changed their mind and set out for Chapel Hill.

Crisis averted, but they'll do so without seven offensive linemen on the field against the Tar Heels.

What do the experts say about the matchup between UNC and the Rattlers? Let's look at how the ESPN computer predicted the game.

North Carolina vs. Florida A&M prediction

north-carolina-football (1)

Football Power Index gives the Tar Heels the overwhelming chance of victory, with a 99.6 percent chance to beat the Rattlers at home in the opener.

By contrast, FAMU has just 0.4 percent chance to upset Carolina.

FPI placed North Carolina at No. 19 in its preseason college football rankings, good for third in the ACC behind leader Clemson and No. 2 Miami in the poll, and ahead of defending league champ Pitt and NC State.

The index projects UNC has a 6.6 percent chance to win the ACC, but is a virtual lock to go bowling, predicting the Heels will win 8.2 games this season.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

More from College Football HQ

College football odds, lines for Week 0 games

Week 0 picks against the spread

College football schedule: Week 1 games you should watch

Florida State vs. Duquesne preview, prediction

Nebraska vs. Northwestern preview, prediction

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

josh downs
News

ESPN computer predicts North Carolina vs. FAMU football winner

By James Parks
jordan travis florida state
News

ESPN computer predicts Florida State vs. Duquesne winner

By James Parks
omar manning nebraska
News

ESPN computer predicts Nebraska vs. Northwestern football winner

By James Parks
north-carolina-football (1)
News

College Football Week 0 TV Schedule

By James Parks
Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
Rankings

SEC power rankings for 2022 college football season

By James Parks
dorian thompson robinson
Rankings

Pac-12 power rankings for the 2022 college football season

By James Parks
Ohio State is a fixture in the Top 25 rankings and won the first College Football Playoff national championship.
Rankings

Big Ten power rankings for 2022 college football season

By James Parks
Scenes at an NC State college football game.
Rankings

ACC power rankings for 2022 college football season

By James Parks