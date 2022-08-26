ESPN computer predicts North Carolina vs. FAMU football winner

A look ahead at North Carolina vs. Florida A&M on the Week 0 college football schedule

After what was almost the first shock of the 2022 college football season, it appears North Carolina and Florida A&M will play their Week 0 season opener.

That, after a scare when FAMU nearly backed out of the game over academic eligibility issues. Players initially voted not to play after that, but after hearing from the school, changed their mind and set out for Chapel Hill.

Crisis averted, but they'll do so without seven offensive linemen on the field against the Tar Heels.

What do the experts say about the matchup between UNC and the Rattlers? Let's look at how the ESPN computer predicted the game.

North Carolina vs. Florida A&M prediction

Football Power Index gives the Tar Heels the overwhelming chance of victory, with a 99.6 percent chance to beat the Rattlers at home in the opener.

By contrast, FAMU has just 0.4 percent chance to upset Carolina.

FPI placed North Carolina at No. 19 in its preseason college football rankings, good for third in the ACC behind leader Clemson and No. 2 Miami in the poll, and ahead of defending league champ Pitt and NC State.

The index projects UNC has a 6.6 percent chance to win the ACC, but is a virtual lock to go bowling, predicting the Heels will win 8.2 games this season.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

