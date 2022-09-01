College football picks, predictions for Week 1 schedule of games

Week 1 of the college football schedule is here with several intriguing matchups that have early season playoff implications.

What does the College Football Power Index computer prediction model think of the best games? Let's look at how the index sees the Week 1 matchups.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Week 1 of the college football season is here

Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State

Thurs., Sept. 1 | 7 p.m. | FS1

Prediction: Oklahoma State 94.2%

West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh

Thurs., Sept. 1 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Pittsburgh 78.1%

Ball State at Tennessee

Thurs., Sept. 1 | 7 p.m. | SECN

Prediction: Tennessee 95.1%

VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest

Thurs., Sept. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Prediction: Wake Forest 99.6%

Penn State at Purdue

Thurs., Sept. 1 | 8 p.m. | Fox

Prediction: Penn State 60.2%

Louisiana Tech at Missouri

Thurs., Sept. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Prediction: Missouri 77.1%

NM State at Minnesota

Thurs., Sept. 1 | 9 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Minnesota 98.4%

Northern Arizona at Arizona State

Thurs., Sept. 1 | 10 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: Arizona State 97.7%

Cal Poly at Fresno State

Thurs., Sept. 1 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Prediction: Fresno State 96.6%

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State

Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Michigan State 94.1%

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan

Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 91.7%

Temple at Duke

Fri., Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Prediction: Duke 75.9%

Tennessee Tech at Kansas

Fri., Sept. 2 | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Kansas 97.1%

Illinois at Indiana

Fri., Sept. 2 | 8 p.m. | FS1

Prediction: Indiana 52.7%

TCU at Colorado

Fri., Sept. 2 | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: TCU 68.5%

Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | SECN

Prediction: Texas A&M 98.4%

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | ABC

Prediction: Michigan 97.6%

No. 13 NC State at East Carolina

Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | ESPN

Prediction: NC State 74.8%

North Carolina at Appalachian State

Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | ESPNU

Prediction: North Carolina 54.6%

South Dakota State at Iowa

Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | FS1

Prediction: Iowa 91.0%

Buffalo at Maryland

Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | BTN

Prediction: Maryland 88.2%

Delaware at Navy

Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | CBSSN

Prediction: Navy 90.1%

Rutgers at Boston College

Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | ACCN

Prediction: Boston College 70.3%

Richmond at Virginia

Sat., Sept. 3 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Prediction: Virginia 96.7%

Southeast Missouri at Iowa State

Sat., Sept. 3 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Iowa State 98.6%

Bowling Green at UCLA

Sat., Sept. 3 | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: UCLA 96.9%

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Prediction: Georgia 91.5%

UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma

Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Prediction: Oklahoma 98.6%

Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami

Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Prediction: Miami 99.8%

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas

Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Arkansas 59.6%

No. 24 Houston at UTSA

Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Prediction: Houston 62.4%

Arizona at San Diego State

Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Prediction: San Diego State 67.1%

North Dakota at Nebraska

Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Nebraska 97.9%

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss

Sat., Sept. 3 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Prediction: Ole Miss 88.9%

No. 25 BYU at South Florida

Sat., Sept. 3 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Prediction: BYU 64.8%

UC Davis at Cal

Sat., Sept. 3 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: Cal 92.1%

Rice at No. 14 USC

Sat., Sept. 3 | 6 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: USC 96.1%

No. 7 Utah at Florida

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Florida 52.1%

Albany at No. 10 Baylor

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Baylor 98.5%

Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | FS1

Prediction: Wisconsin 97.4%

Miami (OH) at No. 20 Kentucky

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | SECN+

Prediction: Kentucky 93.3%

Mercer at Auburn

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | SECN+

Prediction: Auburn 99.2%

Elon at Vanderbilt

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | SECN+

Prediction: Vanderbilt 95.8%

South Dakota at Kansas State

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Kansas State 96.5%

Army at Coastal Carolina

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Army 54.8%

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Prediction: Alabama 99.3%

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Prediction: Ohio State 83.5%

Memphis at Mississippi State

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Prediction: Mississippi State 77.3%

Georgia State at South Carolina

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Prediction: South Carolina 82.5%

SMU at North Texas

Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Prediction: SMU 64.7%

UL Monroe at Texas

Sat., Sept. 3 | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

Prediction: Texas 98.8%

Colgate at Stanford

Sat., Sept. 3 | 8 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: Stanford 98.3%

Murray State at Texas Tech

Sat., Sept. 3 | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Texas Tech 99.0%

Louisville at Syracuse

Sat., Sept. 3 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Prediction: Louisville 58.2%

Boise State at Oregon State

Sat., Sept. 3 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Boise State 50.2%

Kent State at Washington

Sat., Sept. 3 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Prediction: Washington 91.6%

Florida State vs. LSU

Sun., Sept. 4 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Prediction: LSU 72.5%

No. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Mon., Sept. 5 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Clemson 94.3%

