College football picks, predictions for Week 1 schedule of games

College football picks, predictions, odds, for Week 1 schedule, games by computer model
Week 1 of the college football schedule is here with several intriguing matchups that have early season playoff implications.
What does the College Football Power Index computer prediction model think of the best games? Let's look at how the index sees the Week 1 matchups.
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
Thursday College Football Picks
Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State
Thurs., Sept. 1 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Oklahoma State 94.2%
West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh
Thurs., Sept. 1 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Pittsburgh 78.1%
Ball State at Tennessee
Thurs., Sept. 1 | 7 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: Tennessee 95.1%
VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest
Thurs., Sept. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Wake Forest 99.6%
Penn State at Purdue
Thurs., Sept. 1 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Prediction: Penn State 60.2%
Louisiana Tech at Missouri
Thurs., Sept. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: Missouri 77.1%
NM State at Minnesota
Thurs., Sept. 1 | 9 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Minnesota 98.4%
Northern Arizona at Arizona State
Thurs., Sept. 1 | 10 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Arizona State 97.7%
Cal Poly at Fresno State
Thurs., Sept. 1 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Fresno State 96.6%
Friday College Football Picks
Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State
Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Michigan State 94.1%
Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
Fri., Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Prediction: Eastern Michigan 91.7%
Temple at Duke
Fri., Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Duke 75.9%
Tennessee Tech at Kansas
Fri., Sept. 2 | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Kansas 97.1%
Illinois at Indiana
Fri., Sept. 2 | 8 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Indiana 52.7%
TCU at Colorado
Fri., Sept. 2 | 10 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: TCU 68.5%
Saturday College Football Picks
Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | SECN
Prediction: Texas A&M 98.4%
Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan
Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | ABC
Prediction: Michigan 97.6%
No. 13 NC State at East Carolina
Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | ESPN
Prediction: NC State 74.8%
North Carolina at Appalachian State
Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | ESPNU
Prediction: North Carolina 54.6%
South Dakota State at Iowa
Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | FS1
Prediction: Iowa 91.0%
Buffalo at Maryland
Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | BTN
Prediction: Maryland 88.2%
Delaware at Navy
Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | CBSSN
Prediction: Navy 90.1%
Rutgers at Boston College
Sat., Sept. 3 | Noon | ACCN
Prediction: Boston College 70.3%
Richmond at Virginia
Sat., Sept. 3 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Prediction: Virginia 96.7%
Southeast Missouri at Iowa State
Sat., Sept. 3 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Iowa State 98.6%
Bowling Green at UCLA
Sat., Sept. 3 | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: UCLA 96.9%
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia
Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: Georgia 91.5%
UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Prediction: Oklahoma 98.6%
Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami
Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Miami 99.8%
No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas
Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Arkansas 59.6%
No. 24 Houston at UTSA
Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: Houston 62.4%
Arizona at San Diego State
Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Prediction: San Diego State 67.1%
North Dakota at Nebraska
Sat., Sept. 3 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Prediction: Nebraska 97.9%
Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 3 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: Ole Miss 88.9%
No. 25 BYU at South Florida
Sat., Sept. 3 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: BYU 64.8%
UC Davis at Cal
Sat., Sept. 3 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Cal 92.1%
Rice at No. 14 USC
Sat., Sept. 3 | 6 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: USC 96.1%
No. 7 Utah at Florida
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Florida 52.1%
Albany at No. 10 Baylor
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Baylor 98.5%
Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Wisconsin 97.4%
Miami (OH) at No. 20 Kentucky
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | SECN+
Prediction: Kentucky 93.3%
Mercer at Auburn
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | SECN+
Prediction: Auburn 99.2%
Elon at Vanderbilt
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | SECN+
Prediction: Vanderbilt 95.8%
South Dakota at Kansas State
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Kansas State 96.5%
Army at Coastal Carolina
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Army 54.8%
Utah State at No. 1 Alabama
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Prediction: Alabama 99.3%
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: Ohio State 83.5%
Memphis at Mississippi State
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Prediction: Mississippi State 77.3%
Georgia State at South Carolina
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Prediction: South Carolina 82.5%
SMU at North Texas
Sat., Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Prediction: SMU 64.7%
UL Monroe at Texas
Sat., Sept. 3 | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
Prediction: Texas 98.8%
Colgate at Stanford
Sat., Sept. 3 | 8 p.m. | Pac-12
Prediction: Stanford 98.3%
Murray State at Texas Tech
Sat., Sept. 3 | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Texas Tech 99.0%
Louisville at Syracuse
Sat., Sept. 3 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Prediction: Louisville 58.2%
Boise State at Oregon State
Sat., Sept. 3 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Boise State 50.2%
Kent State at Washington
Sat., Sept. 3 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Prediction: Washington 91.6%
Sunday College Football Pick
Florida State vs. LSU
Sun., Sept. 4 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Prediction: LSU 72.5%
Monday College Football Pick
No. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
Mon., Sept. 5 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Prediction: Clemson 94.3%