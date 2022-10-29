College football Week 9 heroes, zeroes: Ohio State trending up, Wake in freefall

Week 9 of the college football season provided another opportunity for the national title contenders to make a statement...

... And for the pretenders to make one of their own.

Here's your look at the winners and losers from college football's Week 9 games.

J.T. Tuimoloau. The defensive lineman had a brilliant performance in Ohio State's comeback win at Penn State, becoming the second FBS player this century to have at least two interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble in a single game, according to Sports Reference. He also recovered a fumble and added on three tackles for loss to round out a dominant showing to hold things down while the Buckeyes' offense re-grouped in the second half.

TCU. The last undefeated team in the Big 12 stayed that way with an important, but close, win at West Virginia this weekend. The wins haven't been convincing, but they've been wins, behind an offense that ranks top-5 in college football led by quarterback Max Duggan, who's having a career year. TCU is very much in the lead for the league title, but as the lowest ranked perfect team remaining with the CFP race, TCU has the smallest margin for error. Any mix-ups going forward, and the Frogs will drop from contention.

Notre Dame. Since starting its relationship with the ACC back in 2014, the Irish have dominated, and in Saturday's 41-24 win over No. 16 Syracuse, won their 25th straight regular season game against ACC teams going back to 2017. Overall, ND is 38-9 against the conference and up next is a home date with Clemson and a shot to sink the ACC's playoff hopes for good.

Ohio State's playoff hopes. Maybe no team in college football has been as consistent as the Buckeyes, who have played a punishing, productive offense just about all season, even if the schedule hasn't been too challenging. But on Saturday, this team did something it hasn't had to do yet: play from behind. Penn State gave the Bucks a game well into the second half, but Ohio State recovered behind not only Tuimoloau's effort, but an important offensive rebound that proved this team can respond from being down against a good team on the road, something CFP selectors want to see.

UConn. Yes, UConn. Arguably the worst program in college football the last few years, suddenly Jim Mora, Jr. has this team within striking distance of becoming bowl eligible. The Huskies knocked off Boston College, 13-3, forcing five turnovers in the process and marking their first win in the series in 15 tries. Connecticut is now 4-5, has won three of its last four games, and could conceivably finish at 6-6.

Wake Forest. Just when the Demon Deacons cracked the top 10 of the rankings, they imploded. Wake committed six turnovers in the third quarter against Louisville, including two pick-sixes thrown by normally-precise quarterback Sam Hartman. It might have legitimately been the worst quarter of football by any team, ever.

Oklahoma State. Just a three point loss to TCU in double overtime kept the Cowboys from being undefeated. Then, Kansas State intervened. It's one thing for a top 10 team to lose to a ranked conference rival. But it's another thing when that rival dominates you in a 48-0 rout. Despite a physical, well-coordinated defense and college football's 3rd ranked scoring offense, the Pokes had nothing.

Bryan Harsin. The countdown to whenever Auburn decides to fire its coach remains ongoing. By dropping this week's game to Arkansas, Harsin has now lost to every team in the SEC West since 2021, has an active losing streak against the other six teams in the division, has lost four straight games overall, and 8 of his last 9 games in the SEC. He's 4-11 against Power 5 teams and has lost 9 of his last 10 in such games. Auburn's recruiting effort has also collapsed after four players transferred out this week alone and half of his previous class is gone.

Penn State. When you have the Buckeyes on the ropes, you have to finish the job. Penn State didn't do that despite taking a 21-16 lead at home on the No. 2 team in college football, cashing in on a long TD drive in the second half that seemed to take the air out of OSU's defense, but the Nits fell apart in the wake of CJ Stroud and his receivers, allowing them to go on a 28-3 scoring run, gain 20-plus yards on 4 plays, suffered two turnovers, plus a pick-six. James Franklin is now 1-10 against top-5 opponents as Penn State coach.

