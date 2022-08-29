College football Week 1 picks: Florida vs. Utah predictions

No. 7 ranked Utah travels across the country to play an impactful opener against Florida on Week 1 of the 2022 college football schedule.

Florida will debut Billy Napier in his first year at the helm of the Gators program while the Utes seek to defend their Pac-12 title and build the first foundation in what they hope is a College Football Playoff-caliber resume.

What do the experts have to say about the matchup? Let's see how the ESPN prediction computer forecasts the game.

Florida opens the 2022 college football schedule against Utah

Football Power Index is giving Florida the slight edge at home, with the Gators getting a 52.1 percent chance of beating Utah in the opener.

By contrast, the computer gives Utah a close 47.9 percent shot at coming away with the victory.

The books are siding slightly more with the Utah, which comes into the game as 3 point favorites over the Gators.

FPI placed Florida at No. 28 in its initial college football rankings, good for 11th in the SEC, and projects UF will win 6.7 games on the season.

Utah boasts a No. 13 national ranking from the football index, which predicts the Utes will win 9.5 games and win the Pac-12 again.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

