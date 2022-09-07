Florida vs. Kentucky odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, prediction

Skip to main content

Florida vs. Kentucky odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Florida vs. Kentucky picks, according to College Football Power Index

A pair of resurgent SEC rivals meet on the gridiron in Week 2 as newly ranked Florida squares off against Kentucky in the Swamp on Saturday.

Unranked in the preseason, Florida used a hard-nosed and physical upset over No. 7 Utah to get a major boost in the polls, while Kentucky comes in a year removed from a historic win over the Gators last fall.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Florida vs. Kentucky odds, spread, lines, predictions

College football powerhouse Florida Gators

Week 2 college football schedule: Kentucky at Florida

Football Power Index projects a close game, with Florida coming in as the favorites to win with a narrow 54.8 percent chance to beat UK.

That gives Kentucky a 45.2 percent shot to take down the Gators on the road.

The oddsmakers also foresee a close call, with Florida coming in as 5.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 52 points.

FPI rates Florida as the No. 24 team in the nation, according to its latest college football rankings, projected to be 10.6 points better than the teams on its schedule on average, and expected to win 7.4 games on the season.

Kentucky checks in at No. 20 overall on the index, projected to win 8.0 games and 12.1 points better than each team on its schedule.

AP top 25 voters gave Florida a huge promotion this week, as the Gators come in at No. 12 after being unranked. Kentucky stayed put at No. 20 overall following a win over Miami (OH).

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

College football powerhouse Florida Gators
News

Florida vs. Kentucky odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, prediction

By James Parks
oklahoma sooners college football large
News

Oklahoma vs. Kent State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
a.t. perry wake forest football
News

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
spencer petras iowa
News

Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
clayton tune houston
News

Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
georgia football
News

Georgia vs. Samford odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College football powerhouse Notre Dame Fighting Irish
News

Notre Dame vs. Marshall odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
texas aggies football
News

Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State odds, spread, line: Week 2 CFB picks, predictions

By James Parks