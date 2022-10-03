Skip to main content

Florida vs. Missouri odds, spread, lines: Week 6 college football picks, predictions by computer model

A pair of SEC East rivals meet in the Swamp as Florida hosts Missouri in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

Florida is 3-2 on the year with losses to Kentucky and Tennessee, both ranked SEC rivals, while Mizzou is 7 points from being undefeated in conference play after losing close ones to Auburn and Georgia.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game. 

Florida vs. Missouri odds, spread, predictions

The computer is going with the home team by a large margin, as Florida has the 71.0 percent chance to defeat Missouri on Saturday.

That leaves the Tigers a 29.0 percent shot at taking down the Gators.

The oddsmakers project a somewhat comfortable outing for Florida, which comes into the game as 10.5 point favorites, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 54 points.

Florida checks in at No. 39 on the index's 131 college football rankings this week after Sunday's defeat over Eastern Washington.

The computer projects UF will win 6.3 games this season and to be 6.8 points better on average than the remaining teams on its schedule.

Missouri moved up 7 spots on the index rankings despite the close loss to Georgia last weekend, but are still second-worst in the SEC with an expected per-game point margin of just plus-2.6 points going forward.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

