Florida State football star Jared Verse makes decision for 2023

Jared Verse isn't done at Florida State just yet, as the edge rusher announced that he will return to the Seminoles for the 2023 college football season.

Verse had been projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by analysts, but he's staying in Tallahassee for another year.

The player confirmed his decision in a Twitter post to Florida State fans.

Verse transferred to Florida State last offseason from Albany, emerging as one of the premier defensive end players in college football in 2022.

Verse told ESPN that the information he received from the NFL was consistent with the predictions in the media, but that he wanted to improve his technique before turning professional.

"Obviously, the money is a big factor in it," Verse said, via ESPN.

"But my biggest factor was, 'What can I improve on? I just have to look at myself and say, 'Okay, every day, I've still got a lot to improve on. I've still got a lot to be better at."

The redshirt sophomore compiled 16.5 tackles for loss and 9 sacks in 11 games for the Seminoles, despite playing through a lingering knee injury.

He ended his and Florida State's season with 1.5 sacks against Oklahoma in the team's Cheez-It Bowl victory, including the game-clinching sack as time expired.

Florida State enjoyed notable improvement this past season, going 10-3, the program's first 10-win season since 2016, and has many key players returning for 2023, including quarterback Jordan Travis.

