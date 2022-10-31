Florida vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of cross-division SEC rivals square off at Kyle Field as Texas A&M hosts Florida in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday.

Both teams come in on losing streaks: Florida in two games to LSU and Georgia allowing more than 40 points each time out, and Texas A&M on a four-game skid lasting all month in which it failed to surpass 28 points in a game.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas A&M's chance of victory: The computer predicts that A&M has the 67.2 percent chance to defeat Florida and win its first game since September.

Florida's chance of victory: That leaves the Gators with the 32.8 percent shot to take down the Aggies, according to the projections.

Florida vs. Texas A&M point spread: The oddsmakers predict a close game as Texas A&M comes in the narrow 3 point favorites to defeat Florida, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 53.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Florida +125, Texas A&M -161

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Central and 12 p.m. Eastern on the main ESPN network.

Florida predictions: The index projects the Gators will win 6.1 games this season and has a 75.3 percent chance to become bowl eligible.

Texas A&M predictions: The computer estimates the Aggies will win 5.6 games on the year and a 55.6 percent shot to play in a bowl game this postseason.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

