Georgia football star Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, police say

Georgia quarterback and two-time College Football Playoff national champion Stetson Bennett was arrested on Sunday in Dallas, Tex., on a public intoxication charge, according to WFAA (Dallas).

The 25 year old was taken into police custody around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning after police received reports of a man banging on doors.

Police officers found Bennett and "determined he was intoxicated," according to a police news release.

Bennett was taken to a city detention center and booked. Authorities did not release any bond information at this time.

Bennett walked on at Georgia in 2017 and then left for a junior college before returning to the Bulldogs and going on a historic run.

Georgia won two straight College Football Playoff national championships with Bennett at quarterback in 2021 and 2022.

He went 28-3 as the Bulldogs' starter and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in the 2022 season.

Bennett's arrest is another incident of legal trouble for Georgia players recently.

Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested in recent days on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence.

Thomas transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State this offseason.

(WFAA)

