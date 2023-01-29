Skip to main content

Georgia football star Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

Stetson Bennett, the Georgia quarterback who won two straight College Football Playoff national championships, is dealing with a legal issue
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Georgia quarterback and two-time College Football Playoff national champion Stetson Bennett was arrested on Sunday in Dallas, Tex., on a public intoxication charge, according to WFAA (Dallas).

The 25 year old was taken into police custody around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning after police received reports of a man banging on doors.

Police officers found Bennett and "determined he was intoxicated," according to a police news release.

Bennett was taken to a city detention center and booked. Authorities did not release any bond information at this time.

Bennett walked on at Georgia in 2017 and then left for a junior college before returning to the Bulldogs and going on a historic run.

Georgia won two straight College Football Playoff national championships with Bennett at quarterback in 2021 and 2022.

He went 28-3 as the Bulldogs' starter and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in the 2022 season.

Bennett's arrest is another incident of legal trouble for Georgia players recently.

Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested in recent days on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence.

Thomas transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State this offseason. 

(WFAA)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
News

Georgia football star Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, police say

By James Parks
Football schedule, games today
Schedules

Football schedule, picks today: Championship Sunday Games

By James Parks
NFL football schedule, scores
Schedules

2023 Football Schedule: Home, Away Games and Opponents

By James Parks
nfl draft
Picks

Mel Kiper reveals pick for No. 1 quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

By James Parks
Wisconsin Badgers football
News

Former college football player convicted of killing two women

By James Parks
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College Football Winners, Losers at 2023 NFL Draft Deadline

By James Parks
college football
News

What is NIL in college football? Here's what you need to know

By James Parks