PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds

The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA.

The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as the football team's mascot going forward.

"As the back-to-back national champion, can't UGA find in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?" PETA said in a statement.

"PETA is calling on {Georgia president) Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way."

But even if PETA isn't happy with Georgia using a live bulldog as its mascot during football games, it doesn't appear the school is about to change its tradition for them or anyone.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks declined PETA's request.

"We are proud of our beloved mascot and grateful for the excellent care provided by Uga's devoted owners, the Seiler family," Brooks said.

Uga made his debut for the Georgia football team back in 1956 and the tradition has been passed down through time since then.

Uga X became the school's latest mascot in 2015 and Georgia has played its best football since then: the team has an .848 win percentage and is 84-15 in the current Uga's reign, both all-time bests.

(Fox)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook