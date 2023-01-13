Skip to main content

PETA is not happy with Georgia using Uga as live mascot; school responds

Uga isn't going anywhere, despite PETA's demand to Georgia
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA.

The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as the football team's mascot going forward.

"As the back-to-back national champion, can't UGA find in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?" PETA said in a statement.

"PETA is calling on {Georgia president) Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way."

But even if PETA isn't happy with Georgia using a live bulldog as its mascot during football games, it doesn't appear the school is about to change its tradition for them or anyone.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks declined PETA's request.

"We are proud of our beloved mascot and grateful for the excellent care provided by Uga's devoted owners, the Seiler family," Brooks said.

Uga made his debut for the Georgia football team back in 1956 and the tradition has been passed down through time since then.

Uga X became the school's latest mascot in 2015 and Georgia has played its best football since then: the team has an .848 win percentage and is 84-15 in the current Uga's reign, both all-time bests.

(Fox)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

georgia football (1)
News

PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds

By James Parks
Peyton Hillis
News

Peyton Hillis update: Hogs, NFL star on 'road to recovery' after accident

By James Parks
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings in 2021.
News

Michigan president goes public on Jim Harbaugh contract talks

By James Parks
USC-Trojans-football
News

USC loses 4-star wide receiver to college football transfer portal

By James Parks
alabama football (1)
News

Former Alabama running back found dead, per report

By James Parks
Jalen Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, committed to the Miami Hurricanes.
News

Florida could lose 5-star Jaden Rashada over NIL issue: report

By James Parks
Nebraska football
Schedules

2023 Nebraska football schedule: Huskers games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN reveals early 2023 poll

By James Parks