Georgia vs. Tennessee highlights, takeaways: Bulldogs dominate No. 1 Vols in statement win

The clash between Georgia and Tennessee was billed as a Game of the Century-type matchup with major College Football Playoff implications and the winner making a statement as the sure No. 1 team in the next CFP poll.

If that's the case, go ahead and give Georgia the No. 1 spot now after it dominated the currently top-ranked Vols, 27-13, on Saturday.

But the game wasn't nearly as close as the score let on.

Georgia's defensive front seven alignment was relentless all game, but especially in the second half as it completely locked down Tennessee's ability to generate any rhythm and stymied Hendon Hooker's customary momentum in the pocket.

Let's take a look back at the highlights from Saturday's matchup in Athens.

Georgia dominates Tennessee: Week 10 game highlights

Early turnover

On the first drive of the game, Georgia's Daijun Edwards fumbled on a carry that was recovered by Vols defender Tamarion McDonald.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was in position to recover the football, but ultimately lost control, handing Tennessee possession in the opening minutes.

Score: Georgia 0, Tennessee 0

Stetson goes deep

Bennett and the Georgia offense got aggressive on the second drive as the quarterback covered more than half the field on one big play.

Bennett hit receiver Arian Smith for 52 yards to put the Bulldogs on the Vols 28 and into scoring position.

And the Mailman delivered on the very next play.

Georgia takes the first lead

Bennett missed on two pass plays intended for Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington from the 13 yard line, but used his legs to finish the job himself.

Bennett went around right end and earned the hard-fought touchdown on the ground, taking a big hit on the way there.

Score: Georgia 7, Tennessee 3

You can't punt better than this

Brett Thorson kicked a 75 yard bomb when Georgia had to hand possession back to the Vols, and the ball bounced out at the 1-yard line to pin Tennessee deep.

Safety, or no safety?

Moments later, Georgia interior lineman Jalen Carter forced the issue by pressuring Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone.

Initially, it appeared that Hooker fumbled the ball and that after a Tennessee lineman recovered it, that Georgia would be rewarded with a safety.

But officials said that Vols lineman Javontez Spraggins had moved out of the end zone with the ball after recovering it for no gain.

Georgia strikes back

After the Vols' punt, Georgia didn't need long to respond.

One play, in fact, when Bennett found Ladd McConkey rolling wide open behind Tennessee's secondary towards the end zone on a 37 yard touchdown pass to extend the Dawgs' lead.

Score: Georgia 14, Tennessee 3

... And again

Tennessee went three-and-out on the ensuing drive in four snaps, handing possession back to the Bulldogs, who went 64 yards in six plays.

Bennett hit Kenny McIntosh on a 49-yard gainer in the middle of the Vols' secondary to get in the red zone.

From there, Bennett connected with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the 5-yard touchdown play in the back of the end zone.

Score: Georgia 21, Tennessee 3

Hooker throws the pick

After appearing to stabilize things on the defensive side, Tennessee prepared for a statement drive to get back into the game.

Hooker connected with Cedric Tillman on a 17-yard pass play, while Jaylen Wright ran for short positive gains on three straight snaps and the quarterback converted a 4th and 1 with his legs.

But the next Hooker-Tillman play wasn't to be as Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo intervened, going step for step with the receiver and intercepting Hooker's pass, just the second pick for the quarterback in the last 11 1/2 games.

Score: Georgia 21, Tennessee 6

Vols find pay dirt

It took almost four full quarters, but the Volunteers finally scored a touchdown on the Georgia defense, driving over 61 yards in eight plays.

Hooker hit Bru McCoy on pass plays of 9 and 11 yards and found Jalin Hyatt for the big 28 yarder to put Tennessee in scoring position.

Jaylen Wright ran up the middle from five yards out on the 1st and Goal play.

Score: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

A statement for Georgia

What it means for Georgia: In all likelihood, the College Football Playoff selection committee will place the Bulldogs in the No. 1 position in the next rankings, jumping No. 2 Ohio State, after the dominant performance. Georgia is favored to finish the regular season undefeated and represent the East Division in the SEC Championship Game as the national No. 1 team. The nation's most complete team, it's looking hard to keep it out of the playoff right now.

What it means for Tennessee: The selection committee will probably drop the Volunteers to the No. 3 position formerly held by Georgia after their offense, the top-ranked in college football in production and scoring, was unable to consistently attack the deep portion of the field against the Bulldogs' secondary. Going forward, Tennessee likely needs Georgia to win the SEC title to really have hope of earning a second playoff bid for the SEC as a division runner-up, and needs front-runners in other leagues to do some losing, too.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook