Florida could lose 5-star Jaden Rashada over NIL issue: report

Florida could lose 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada amid NIL issue: report

Jaden Rashada flipped from Miami to Florida, but now his pledge to the Gators appears to be in doubt now, too
Jaden Rashada turned heads when he flipped from Miami and committed to Florida recently, but now the 5-star quarterback's pledge to the Gators could be in danger.

Florida appears to be on the brink of losing Rashada after an NIL agreement was not honored, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

That agreement is estimated to be worth around $13 million, per the report.

The report adds that the situation between Rashada and Florida is "beyond repair."

An On3 Sports report originally said that Rashada had requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent with Florida, but the player's father disputed that claim and said that Rashada has not requested to be released.

Rashada's father told 247Sports that "Jaden has not filed for release from Florida. He is still signed with Florida."

But for how long? Rashada is not currently enrolled at Florida and his decision not to put it off apparently comes after his not getting confirmation on an NIL deal worth a reported eight figures.

Behind the scenes, it could be that Rashada is working to remove himself from the commitment to Florida, which would have to go to the NCAA.

Judging by current reports, it appears that the relationship between Rashada and Florida doesn't stand much chance of being rehabilitated.

Rashada is one of the most highly-touted players in the 2023 college football recruiting class, a consensus five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 7 quarterback on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings.

