LeBron James' son Bronny present at Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game

LeBron James is known as a huge Ohio State football fan, and now his son is on campus taking in a visit for the Buckeyes' game against Notre Dame.

Bronny James, a consensus 4-star basketball recruit, was reportedly set to make OSU his first college visit, and he made good on those plans.

LeBron James is a frequent visitor to Ohio State games and can be seen with regularity on the Buckeyes' sideline at the Horsehoe.

Bronny James is a consensus top 50 basketball prospect and a top 10 guard, according to most recruiting services.

On3 Sports analysts have high praise for James in their scouting report.

Bronny James is a sturdy guard, with a strong frame, long arms, and broad shoulders. The 6-2/6-3 guard is a noted defender at the point of attack. He moves his feet well laterally and plays with a chip on his shoulder. Offensively he does not really show blow-by burst in the half-court, but he attacks closeouts well, and he is strong in the paint. James is good in transition, has a little bit of wiggle there, and can get on the rim. He is explosive in straight lines.

