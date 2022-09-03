LeBron James' son Bronny present at Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game

Skip to main content

LeBron James' son Bronny in person at Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game

LeBron James' son is taking in the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game

LeBron James is known as a huge Ohio State football fan, and now his son is on campus taking in a visit for the Buckeyes' game against Notre Dame.

Bronny James, a consensus 4-star basketball recruit, was reportedly set to make OSU his first college visit, and he made good on those plans.

LeBron James is a frequent visitor to Ohio State games and can be seen with regularity on the Buckeyes' sideline at the Horsehoe.

Bronny James is a consensus top 50 basketball prospect and a top 10 guard, according to most recruiting services.

On3 Sports analysts have high praise for James in their scouting report.

Bronny James is a sturdy guard, with a strong frame, long arms, and broad shoulders. The 6-2/6-3 guard is a noted defender at the point of attack. He moves his feet well laterally and plays with a chip on his shoulder. Offensively he does not really show blow-by burst in the half-court, but he attacks closeouts well, and he is strong in the paint. James is good in transition, has a little bit of wiggle there, and can get on the rim. He is explosive in straight lines.

Ohio State is a perennial fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings and won the first-ever CFP national championship.
