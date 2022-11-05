Lee Corso to miss College GameDay as he deals with health issue

ESPN and College GameDay are on site for the huge Georgia vs. Tennessee showdown, but Lee Corso isn't with the crew once again this weekend.

Rece Davis announced that the long-time college football analyst is not in Athens on Saturday for the game as he deals with a health problem.

"Lee Corso is still recuperating, looking forward to getting him back," Davis said.

"I talked to LC this week and I said to him, 'What can we do for you?' He said, 'Go kill them on Saturday. I think we can do that with a game like this."

Georgia hosts Tennessee in a battle of undefeated SEC hopefuls and the winner would appear to be the favorite to win the division and play for the conference championship, and from there earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Corso, 87, has missed three other editions of College GameDay this season, first on Oct. 1 in Clemson when he woke up feeling unwell, and again for the Kansas trip the following weekend.

Corso also missed last week's visit to Jackson State.

A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.

The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting his appearances on the program.

