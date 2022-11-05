Lee Corso to miss College GameDay as he deals with health issue

Skip to main content

Lee Corso not with College GameDay for Georgia vs. Tennessee game; ESPN reponds

Lee Corso is not with College GameDay once again as he deals with a health issue, ESPN announced

ESPN and College GameDay are on site for the huge Georgia vs. Tennessee showdown, but Lee Corso isn't with the crew once again this weekend.

Rece Davis announced that the long-time college football analyst is not in Athens on Saturday for the game as he deals with a health problem.

"Lee Corso is still recuperating, looking forward to getting him back," Davis said.

"I talked to LC this week and I said to him, 'What can we do for you?' He said, 'Go kill them on Saturday. I think we can do that with a game like this."

Georgia hosts Tennessee in a battle of undefeated SEC hopefuls and the winner would appear to be the favorite to win the division and play for the conference championship, and from there earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Corso, 87, has missed three other editions of College GameDay this season, first on Oct. 1 in Clemson when he woke up feeling unwell, and again for the Kansas trip the following weekend.

Corso also missed last week's visit to Jackson State.

A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.

The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting his appearances on the program.

More from College Football HQ from Georgia vs. Tennessee

Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, spread, lines: Week 10 picks, predictions by computer model

Georgia vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?

College Football Playoff Rankings: Who's in, who's out?

CFP top 25 rankings reaction: What they got right, and wrong

Week 10 college football games you should be watching

College football picks against the spread for Week 10 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 10

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

College football analyst Lee Corso, a fixture on ESPN College GameDay since 1987.
News

Lee Corso to miss College GameDay as he deals with health issue

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Clemson vs. Notre Dame score prediction by computer model

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team
News

Georgia vs. Tennessee score prediction by computer model

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
News

Alabama vs. LSU score prediction by computer model

By James Parks
College football top 25 team USC Trojans
Schedules

USC vs. Cal prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
NC State Wolfpack college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
college football penn state large
Schedules

Penn State vs. Indiana prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Scenes at a college football game in the ACC.
Schedules

North Carolina vs. Virginia prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks