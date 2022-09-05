LSU loses star Maason Smith for season with torn ACL: report

One of LSU's top defensive players, Maason Smith will miss the entire season

Coming off a dramatic season-opening loss, LSU just got more bad news as defensive tackle Maason Smith tore the ACL in his left knee and will miss the entire 2022 college football season, according to Julie Boudwin of Rivals.

Smith was injured on the first defensive series of Sunday night's opener after he celebrated a play, jumping and landing awkwardly on the knee.

Smith spent about five minutes working with trainers in the LSU injury tent before leaving the field for the dressing room under his own power.

He returned to the LSU sideline after the halftime break, but in street clothes, using crutches to walk, and with a brace on the injured knee.

What losing Maason Smith means for LSU

Smith's loss will be difficult for LSU. The defensive lineman was arguably the best player on the team's front seven alignment, and he was poised to have a breakout season this fall.

Smith arrived at LSU as a highly acclaimed high school prospect from Terrebonne High School in Houma, Louisiana.

Rivals named him the No. 1 high school prospect both at his position and in the state of Louisiana in the 2020 football recruiting class.

He quickly blossomed into one of the major strengths of LSU's defensive line, itself the strength of the team's overall defensive output.

Smith's dominant presence on the inside of the line has been a major benefit for the front seven as it develops its outside pass rush in tandem with his force on the interior of the formation.

