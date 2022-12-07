Michael Mayer goes pro: Notre Dame star's 2023 NFL Draft profile

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer announced he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and not play for the Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

"It has been an honor to wear the gold helmet and share a locker room with my brothers the last three years," Mayer said.

"I want to say thank you to all of my coaches, staff, and of course my teammates for making my Notre Dame experience unforgettable."

Mayer moves into the NFL Draft picture as a projected first-round selection by most analysts, catching 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, living up to the hype as a former five-star recruit.

Regarded as a gifted in-line blocker, Meyer finishes third in Notre Dame history with 180 receptions, adding 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 11.7 yards per catch.

Michael Mayer enters the 2023 NFL Draft

Here's a rundown of Mayer's scouting profile, courtesy of NFL Draft Bible, a sister publisher of ours in the Fannation/Sports Illustrated media network.

"A rare blend of size, athleticism, toughness and pure natural talent, Mayer is the definition of prototype at the tight end position.

"He led the Fighting Irish in receiving with 840 yards, along with seven touchdowns on 71 receptions in 12 games in 2021. Mayer forces opposing defenders to make business decisions with the ball in his hands, as he runs at them like a mack truck.

"He is extremely tough to bring down, often requiring multiple defenders to do so. The team captain brings a ferocious intensity and is a notorious hard worker. While his blocking is adequate, there is room for improvement in his development.

"Mayer chose Notre Dame over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and has lived up to his top billing. Overall, his ability to run, catch, block and break tackles makes him an immediate impact player at the next level.

"With such a well-rounded game, Mayer stands a really strong shot to be chosen inside the top ten."

