Michigan State vs. Washington odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Expert picks, predictions for Michigan State vs. Washington on the Week 3 college football schedule

Michigan State travels cross-country to square off against Washington in a Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup in college football's Week 3 action this Saturday.

An important early season test for the Spartans as they look to show they still belong in the national picture despite losing Kenneth Walker. And for the Huskies, who have impressed in Kalen DeBoer's new offense with Michael Penix at the helm, coming in at 2-0.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Football Power Index projects a close game, with Michigan State getting the slight edge, a 53.4 percent chance to defeat Washington on the road.

That leaves the Huskies a 46.6 percent shot to take down the Spartans on home turf in a win that would greatly aid the Pac-12's reputation.

The oddsmakers are going the other way, as Washington comes into the game as slight 4 point favorites, according to the opening line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 57.5 points.

Michigan State checks in at No. 11 in the latest FPI college football rankings, projected to win 8.2 games this season, and estimated to be 15.1 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

Washington jumped 15 spots in the latest computer rankings to No. 25 overall, expected to win 8.9 games on the year, and 9.6 points better than the teams it will play this season, according to the computer.

AP top 25 voters moved the Spartans up 3 spots to the No. 11 position in the latest Week 3 poll. Washington was not ranked, and received no votes.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

