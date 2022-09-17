Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer amid coaching search: report

Nebraska is in the market for a new football coach after firing Scott Frost three games into the 2022 season, and the school is already calling people.

The first known name on the list is Urban Meyer, who Nebraska contacted as part of its coaching search, according to a report from CBS Sports.

“It was not made clear whether Meyer was asked about his interest in holding the job,” the report noted.

These days, Meyer is back on TV as a college football analyst with the Fox network program Big Noon Saturday, and he was on-site at Nebraska with the show ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma.

Cornhusker fans were heard shouting "We want Urban" from the crowd.

Meyer is one of the most successful head coaches in modern college football history, leading Florida to two national championships and Ohio State to another before an ill-fated 1-year stint with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars marked by poor play, extremely negative press, and several gaffes.

Meyer went 65-15 in six seasons at Florida and 83-9 with Ohio State, ultimately resigning from both positions after citing health reasons.

It's also not an exaggeration to say that scandal has followed Meyer during his coaching career, including at Ohio State, which suspended him 3 games after reports emerged that Meyer knew about spousal abuse allegations against assistant coach Zach Smith prior to Smith's firing.

And during his time with the Jaguars, Meyer was accused of kicking place kicker Josh Lambo during a practice, and was spotted with a woman who wasn't his wife at a bar after not flying home with his team following a loss, among several embarrassing moments for the coach at the time.

(CBS)

