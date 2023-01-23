Hurts, Purdy to meet in rematch of 2019 college football classic

Brock Purdy and Jalen Harts are set to square off in the NFC Championship Game with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line, and the matchup will look somewhat familiar to college football fans, especially those in the Big 12.

Once upon a time — back in 2019, actually — Purdy and Hurts were on the same field in one of the more exciting shootouts in recent memory.

Purdy started for Iowa State and Hurts for Oklahoma after transferring from Alabama, and each teamed up to play one of the most entertaining games of the 2019 college football season.

Oklahoma won the game, 42-41, and both of the quarterbacks accounted for a combined 11 touchdowns on the day.

Hurts threw three scores and ran for two while Purdy ran for one and threw five.

OU opened up a 35-14 halftime lead, but Purdy helped lead a furious comeback for the Cyclones.

Iowa State scored three touchdowns in the final quarter with the final score cutting the Sooners' lead to one point.

Purdy's two-point conversion attempt was intercepted in the end zone and Oklahoma survived by the narrowest of margins.

Now the two meet again — Hurts a former second-round draft pick and Purdy the Mr. Irrelevant in the NFL Draft last spring.

Hurts leads the Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and coming off a statement playoff win over the New York Giants, against Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round.

The winner of Sunday's game goes on to face the AFC champion — either Kansas City or Cincinnati — in Super Bowl LVII on Sun., Feb. 12 on Fox.

