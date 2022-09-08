Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football preview, prediction

Preview, prediction for Ohio State vs. Arkansas State on the Week 2 college football schedule

Ohio State is coming off a statement win over Notre Dame in the opener, and now embarks on a date with Arkansas State in the Week 2 matchup.

OSU knocked off the No. 5 Irish behind a late scoring push and a strong defensive showing, but still dropped one spot in the top 25 rankings to No. 3 behind Georgia.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchup.

Week 2 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Ohio State -44.5

Over/under: 68.5

FPI pick: Ohio State 98.4%

What you need to know

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves are coming off a statement 58-3 win over FCS opponent Grambling in which James Blackman, a 6th year QB and Florida State transfer, threw 2 TD passes and ran for 2 more. He commands an offense that likes to open things up and try the big play and is backed up by a rushing attack that can get yards after contact. Johnnie Lang, another 6th year player, went over 100 yards on the ground with a TD last week. A-State accounted for 339 total rushing yards and 6 scores.

Ohio State: Despite the lack of big plays in the opener against Notre Dame, the 2nd half of that game was very promising. OSU led two vital scoring drives, including a 95 yard possession capped off by Miyan Williams' TD run. It's good to see the Buckeyes earn yards the hard way, especially combined with what already looks like a better defensive showing: the D was strong against the Irish run, held its QB to a more short game, and didn't allow a point after halftime.

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State: Fast Facts

+ Ohio State has scored fewer than 30 points in 8 games under Ryan Day and is 4-4 in those matchups

+ OSU is 31-0 in games under Day when it scores 30-plus points

+ A-State is 2-32 all time against ranked opponents

+ Ohio State has scored 20 or more points in 62 straight games, the 3rd best mark in FBS

+ ASU is 2-10 under Butch Jones when allowing 21-plus points and 0-7 when allowing 30-plus

+ Ohio State averages 40-plus points in every game under Day

+ A-State has 22 games with at least 300 passing yards and 2 passing TDs since 2019, second only to Alabama

+ Ohio State had 19 such games in the same period

+ Arkansas State scored at least 30 points of 90 of its last 152 games and is 72-18 in those matchups

+ A-State has 5.0 TFLs in 89 of its last 114 games

What happens?

No mysteries here, as Ohio State looks to get a tune-up against an early season non-conference foe before the Big Ten schedule gets under way.

Not having JSN in the rotation could be a blessing in disguise for the Buckeyes if they take the opportunity to spread the ball around more.

Xavier Johnson and Emeka Egbuka are two very intriguing options. Both caught a TD against Notre Dame, while Marvin Harrison, Jr. nearly caught a third.

Giving Stroud more pieces to spread over the field will only help OSU as the season stretches on, as will developing this rushing attack beyond just TreVeyon Henderson and giving Miyan Williams more looks.

A-State brings in a decent quarterback and a backfield that averaged 6 ypc a week ago, but won't repeat that success against a front seven that looks more inspired under Jim Knowles.

College Football HQ Prediction: Ohio State 52, Arkansas State 10

According to AP top 25 poll

