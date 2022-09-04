Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury: Ohio State WR leaves Notre Dame game

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left Saturday's game against Notre Dame after suffering an injury in the first quarter of action.

Smith-Njigba was initially pulled from the game after a play in which he was struck in the head and his helmet came flying off onto the sideline.

He returned briefly, but OSU trainers pulled him from action again, taking away his helmet a second time, and ruling him out for the game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury for Ohio State

Smith-Njigba caught a four yard pass midway through the first quarter and was tackled awkwardly by a Notre Dame defender.

He spent time on an exercise bike and trying to test out his leg.

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe said on the broadcast that the receiver complained about the area behind his left knee and around his hamstring.

A vital piece for the Buckeyes

Smith-Njigba is projected to be Ohio State's No. 1 receiver coming into the 2022 football season and arguably best at his position in the nation.

He set an Ohio State record with 1,606 yards receiving last season in addition to a 95 reception mark and nine touchdown catches a year ago.

Where Ohio State goes now

In place of Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes leaned more on Emeka Egbuka, who scored a touchdown early in the game to give Ohio State its first lead.

Xavier Johnson, a former walk-on, scored the Buckeyes' second TD on the night that gave OSU a 14-10 advantage in the third quarter.

Marvin Harrison, Jr. posted three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl last postseason and figures to play an increased role in the offense, and running back TreVeyon Henderson is a capable pass catcher, finishing with 312 yards receiving and 4 TDs last season.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook