Ohio State fans chant "We Want Urban" at former coach after Michigan loss

Ryan Day lost his second-straight game to Michigan as Ohio State football coach, and that led some vocal Buckeye fans to make a pitch directly to the man who preceded him in the job, with Urban Meyer back on campus.

Meyer was serving his role as analyst on the "Big Noon Saturday" show on Fox after Michigan's statement 45-23 win at Ohio State, and some of those clad in scarlet and gray decided it was time for a coaching change.

As the former coach was offering his analysis of the game, many in the crowd behind him started chanting, "We want Urban, we want Urban."

An Ohio native, Meyer led the Buckeyes program to an 83-9 overall record from 2012 to 2018, winning the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship, finishing first in the division each season, and, perhaps most importantly, was a perfect 7-0 against arch-rival Michigan.

While it may be a little early to throw in the towel on the Ryan Day era at Ohio State — he's still 45-5 overall with two CFP appearances and three AP top 10 finishes — there are more than a few in the Buckeye State who have to be concerned with the overall trajectory of the program against Michigan.

Related: Michigan players plant flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium

Ohio State allowed over 40 points to its rival in two straight seasons, with both games deciding the Big Ten East championship and an eventual berth in the College Football Playoff.

Especially when his own in-game strategy came into question by analysts, including a first-half decision to punt in plus-territory rather than go for it, in addition to a number of costly defensive breakdowns and other miscues.

After the game, John Cooper began trending on social media in the state of Ohio, a reference to the former Buckeye coach who went 2-10-1 against Michigan, with some worrying that Day might follow a similar legacy.

But while it's still too early to officially designate a "hot seat" under Ryan Day, if his team looks like this in a third-straight showing against Michigan, that all could change very quickly.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook