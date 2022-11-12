Miyan Williams injury: Status of Ohio State running back after being carted off

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was carted off the field on Saturday after sustaining an apparent lower body injury in the game against Indiana.

Williams took the ball on a 2nd and 6 play near the red zone and was tackled on a routine play, but immediately grasped his right leg and called for trainers moments after the play was over.

OSU personnel helped carry Williams off the field and then placed on a cart that took him into the team's locker room for further evaluation.

Williams was unable to put any pressure on his right leg as he left the field, and the Buckeyes announced he will not return to action for the remainder of the game.

Williams returned to the sideline for the third quarter, but was seen using crutches to walk and was wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

The running back ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries in the first half against Indiana prior to going down with the injury.

In nine games this season, Williams has rushed for 783 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 300 yards and seven scores on 41 attempts in the two games he started after TreVeyon Henderson was unable to play with an injury of his own.

The loss of Williams is the latest troubling development for an Ohio State team that has been dealing with injuries since the start of the season.

Henderson has already missed multiple games with a lingering foot injury, and top wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has not been available for most of the year as he continues to rehab a hamstring ailment sustained in the season opener.

Arizona State transfer linebacker Chip Trayanum switched to running back to help with Ohio State's depth issues at the position, but he's also not available for Saturday's game after he was injured in practice.

True freshman running back Dallan Hayden came into the game after Williams' departure. He has 54 career attempts for 255 yards, and no other back on the Buckeyes' roster has more than 10 rushes.

