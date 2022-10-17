Ohio State vs. Iowa picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Iowa odds, spread, lines: Week 8 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks and predictions for the Ohio State vs. Iowa game on the Week 8 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A pair of Big Ten rivals meet up at the Horseshoe when Ohio State hosts Iowa in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday.

Ohio State is coming off an idle week to rest its offense, the second-best in college football in total production and its best in scoring per game.

Iowa, not so much: it ranks fourth-worst nationally with 14.7 points per game and is dead last in FBS in total offense with 238.7 yards per game, or a little under half of the average Ohio State game.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ohio State vs. Iowa picks, predictions

Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings

Week 8 college football picks: Ohio State vs. Iowa

As expected, the computers are siding with the Buckeyes, who have the comfortable 95.5 percent chance to defeat the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

By contrast, Iowa has the slim 4.5 percent shot to upend Ohio State on the road.

The oddsmakers agree, as Ohio State comes into the game 29 point favorites over Iowa, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 49 points for the matchup.

Ohio State checks in at No. 1 in the index's 131 college football rankings this week, overtaking Alabama and Georgia, owing to its projected per-game scoring margin of 28.7 points against an average opponent on a neutral field, the highest mark of any team nationally.

FPI projects Ohio State will win 12.0 games, the most of any team in the nation, and has the 81.0 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, also the highest mark for any team.

Iowa owns the No. 40 overall position on the computer's updated rankings, expected to win 5.8 games this season with a 63.1 percent shot to finish the season bowl eligible.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
News

Ohio State vs. Iowa picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

AP top 25 poll: Vols moving up, USC and Alabama trending down in Week 8 rankings

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 8 announced

By James Parks
NFL football schedule, scores, games
Schedules

Football games on TV today: Your Week 6 schedule for Sunday

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 8

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

When the Top 25 college football rankings will be released

By James Parks
Michigan college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football power rankings updated for Week 8 games

By James Parks
College football factory USC Trojans
Rankings

College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 8

By James Parks