Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on the Week 4 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State and Wisconsin meet up in both team's anticipated Big Ten opener from the Horseshoe in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

Ohio State is perfect through three games after an opening victory over Notre Dame, while Wisconsin is 2-1 after a shocking loss at home to Washington State two weeks ago.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Week 4 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Football Power Index is projecting a comfortable win for Ohio State, which comes into the game with ab 89.0 percent chance to defeat the Badgers.

By contrast, Wisconsin has the 11.0 percent shot to upset the Buckeyes.

The oddsmakers are siding with Ohio State, which comes into the matchup as 17.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 57 points for the game.

Ohio State is the No. 3 rated team in the index's 131 college football rankings, a drop of 1 point, but is projected to win 11.4 games on the season, with a strong 67.2 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, and a 19.0 percent shot to win it, the nation's 3rd best mark.

OSU is estimated to be an average of 26.6 points better than each team on its schedule, according to the computer, which forecasts Wisconsin as 12.3 points better than its opponents on average.

AP top 25 voters kept the Buckeyes in the same No. 3 position, and did not vote to include the Badgers in the latest Week 4 poll.

Wisconsin checks in at No. 19 in the computer's national polling, a major improvement of 16 spots from last week, and is estimated to win 7.6 games on the season, but with a 35.9 percent chance to win the Big Ten West.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas 
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

braelon allen wisconsin
News

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is arguably the single greatest player in college football, at any position.
News

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
arkansas football
News

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
ole miss football
News

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
tanner morgan minnesota
News

Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
north carolina football (1)
News

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
News

Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
sam hartman wake forest
News

Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks