Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

Ohio State and Wisconsin meet up in both team's anticipated Big Ten opener from the Horseshoe in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

Ohio State is perfect through three games after an opening victory over Notre Dame, while Wisconsin is 2-1 after a shocking loss at home to Washington State two weeks ago.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Football Power Index is projecting a comfortable win for Ohio State, which comes into the game with ab 89.0 percent chance to defeat the Badgers.

By contrast, Wisconsin has the 11.0 percent shot to upset the Buckeyes.

The oddsmakers are siding with Ohio State, which comes into the matchup as 17.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 57 points for the game.

Ohio State is the No. 3 rated team in the index's 131 college football rankings, a drop of 1 point, but is projected to win 11.4 games on the season, with a strong 67.2 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, and a 19.0 percent shot to win it, the nation's 3rd best mark.

OSU is estimated to be an average of 26.6 points better than each team on its schedule, according to the computer, which forecasts Wisconsin as 12.3 points better than its opponents on average.

AP top 25 voters kept the Buckeyes in the same No. 3 position, and did not vote to include the Badgers in the latest Week 4 poll.

Wisconsin checks in at No. 19 in the computer's national polling, a major improvement of 16 spots from last week, and is estimated to win 7.6 games on the season, but with a 35.9 percent chance to win the Big Ten West.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

