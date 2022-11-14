Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC West rivals meet up both coming off close losses as Ole Miss travels to Arkansas in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Ole Miss comes in at 8-2 on the year following a narrow defeat at home to Alabama that dropped the Rebels to third place in the West Division standings.

Arkansas has dropped two straight, both at home to non-conference challenger Liberty and again to now-SEC West champion LSU. Back in September, the Hogs were 3-0 and ranked, but have lost 5 of the last 7 and are still not bowl eligible.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks, predictions

Ole Miss' chance of victory: The computer is siding with the Rebels, who have the projected 67.9 percent chance of defeating the Razorbacks.

Arkansas' chance of victory: By contrast, the Hogs have the 32.1 percent shot to upset the Rebs and become bowl eligible with the win.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas point spread: Ole Miss comes into the game as the narrow 3 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 58.5 points

Moneyline: Ole Miss -161, Arkansas +125

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ole Miss will defeat Arkansas, 31-25, and cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Central on the SEC Network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Ole Miss predictions: FPI rates the Rebels as the No. 15 team in its 131 college football rankings this week, projected to have the No. 12 strength of record based on quality of opponents and the No. 39 ranked strength of schedule overall.

Arkansas predictions: The Hogs check in at No. 45 on the computer's national rankings with the 51st ranked strength of record up to now and the No. 26 overall strength of remaining schedule this season.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

