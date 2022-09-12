Skip to main content

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Week 3 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ole Miss is coming off two strong outings to start off and Georgia Tech is 1-1 as the SEC and ACC clubs meet in Atlanta in college football's Week 3 action.

Lane Kiffin is still undecided as to who his quarterback is, but Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer both look qualified for the Rebels' job so far, and this game should help him and the Rebels make that decision.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football picks, predictions

Week 3 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

Week 3 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

Football Power Index is going with the Rebels by a wide margin, with an 87.9 percent chance to defeat the Yellow Jackets on the road.

Tech is getting a 12.1 percent shot to upset Ole Miss at home.

The oddsmakers are going with the Rebs, who come into the game as 14.5 point favorites, according to the opening line at Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 60 points.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 16 in the latest FPI college football rankings, which project the team will win 8.3 games on the season, and should be 14.0 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

AP top 25 voters slotted the Rebels at No. 20 in their most recent poll, up 2 spots after their rout over Central Arkansas.

Georgia Tech is projected to win 3.0 games this season as the presumptive No. 90 team in the national computer rankings, a drop of 13 spots from last week, and estimated to be 5.1 points worse than the teams on its schedule.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

ole miss football
News

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
byu football
News

BYU vs. Oregon odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a game between teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings.
News

Notre Dame vs. Cal odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
oklahoma football gavin freeman
News

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College football playoff champion Georgia
News

Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Nebraska Cornhuskers football
News

Nebraska football: Best options to replace Scott Frost

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide football
Rankings

College football rankings: AP Top 25 poll for Week 3 announced

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Nebraska has struggled to maintain its dominance in the 21st century.
News

It's over: Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

By James Parks