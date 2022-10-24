Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC West rivals meet up at Kyle Field this weekend as Texas A&M welcomes Ole Miss in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday.

These are definitely two teams headed in apparently opposite directions.

Texas A&M dropped its last three, including a 6-point decision at South Carolina last week, to fall to 3-4 on the season and just 1-3 in SEC competition. Not ideal for the team or its $95 million investment in Jimbo Fisher.

Ole Miss is also coming off a loss, but is still 7-1 overall and very much in the West Division conversation despite last week's loss at LSU.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions

The computers favor the visiting team this week, as Ole Miss as the narrow 57.8 percent chance to defeat Texas A&M on Saturday.

That leaves the Aggies a competitive 42.2 percent shot to take down the Rebels and move to .500 on the season.

The oddsmakers also project a close game, as Ole Miss comes in the 2.5 point favorites to defeat Texas A&M, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 55.5 points for the matchup.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 12 on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 9.2 games this season and be 14.6 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

A&M owns the No. 27 position in the computer's national rankings owing to its 9.1 point advantage against average teams, according to FPI projections, which estimate the team will win 6.0 games this year.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

