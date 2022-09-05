Skip to main content

Penn State vs. Ohio odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for Penn State vs. Ohio

Penn State comes home following an exciting come from behind victory against Purdue last weekend to host Ohio at Happy Valley in Week 2.

Sean Clifford recovered from a costly blunder in the opener to lead the game-winning drive in a 35-31 victory over the Boilermakers.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Penn State vs. Ohio football picks, predictions

Penn State kicks off the Week 2 college football schedule against Ohio U

Penn State kicks off the Week 2 college football schedule against Ohio U

Football Power Index predictably expects a win for Penn State, which has a huge 96.4 percent chance to defeat the Bobcats in the home opener.

Ohio commands a mere 3.6 percent shot to upset the Nittany Lions.

The oddsmakers are also siding with Penn State, which comes in as the 24.5 point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under for the game at 53.5 points.

FPI rates Penn State as the No. 16 overall team in its updated college football rankings and is projected to win 8.3 games on the season.

That's in addition to a 3.2 percent chance to win the Big Ten championship and a 1.8 percent shot to make the College Football Playoff.

Ohio checks in at No. 111 in the index rankings, good for sixth in the Mid American Conference, and is expected to win 6.3 games this season.

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

sean clifford penn state
News

Penn State vs. Ohio odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
deuce vaughn kansas state football
News

Missouri vs. Kansas State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
LSU-Tigers-football-SEC
News

LSU loses star Maason Smith for season with torn ACL: report

By James Parks
brian kelly lsu
News

Florida State player takes shot at Brian Kelly: 'No fake accents'

By James Parks
college football large 328672
News

Texas high school football player dies after severe head injury in game

By James Parks
kayshon boutte
News

Kayshon Boutte deletes LSU mentions from Instagram page

By James Parks
NFL Football Schedules and Scores
Schedules

NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 games

By James Parks
Clemson was an early College Football Playoff dynasty team.
Schedules

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

By James Parks