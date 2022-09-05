Penn State vs. Ohio odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Penn State comes home following an exciting come from behind victory against Purdue last weekend to host Ohio at Happy Valley in Week 2.

Sean Clifford recovered from a costly blunder in the opener to lead the game-winning drive in a 35-31 victory over the Boilermakers.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Penn State kicks off the Week 2 college football schedule against Ohio U

Football Power Index predictably expects a win for Penn State, which has a huge 96.4 percent chance to defeat the Bobcats in the home opener.

Ohio commands a mere 3.6 percent shot to upset the Nittany Lions.

The oddsmakers are also siding with Penn State, which comes in as the 24.5 point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under for the game at 53.5 points.

FPI rates Penn State as the No. 16 overall team in its updated college football rankings and is projected to win 8.3 games on the season.

That's in addition to a 3.2 percent chance to win the Big Ten championship and a 1.8 percent shot to make the College Football Playoff.

Ohio checks in at No. 111 in the index rankings, good for sixth in the Mid American Conference, and is expected to win 6.3 games this season.

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook