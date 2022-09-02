Penn State LB Abdul Carter tossed for targeting in 1st career game

Abdul Carter started his college football career for Penn State on Thursday night, but all it took was one night for him to get ejected.

Carter was thrown out of the game for leading with his head on a tackle against Purdue pass catcher Tyrone Tracy.

Or so the Big Ten officials said on the field. Judge for yourself in this video.

Looking at the video, you could certainly argue that Carter was not leading with his head, but his shoulder as he went for what he thought was a fumble.

But that won't change the fact that he was tossed for the rest of the game.

Following the play, Purdue mounted a comeback the other way and took its first lead of the game in the second quarter.

Aidan O'Connell led the Boilermakers 75 yards in 8 plays on a drive lasting 3 minutes and 29 seconds, capped off by King Doerue's TD run.

That gave Purdue the 10-7 lead over Penn State with 9 minutes and 43 seconds remaining before the halftime break.

A pair of 6th year quarterbacks highlight the Week 1 game, with O'Connell leading the Boilermakers and Sean Clifford starting for Penn State.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook