Skip to main content

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter ejected for targeting in 1st game of college football career

One game, one targeting call for Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter started his college football career for Penn State on Thursday night, but all it took was one night for him to get ejected.

Carter was thrown out of the game for leading with his head on a tackle against Purdue pass catcher Tyrone Tracy.

Or so the Big Ten officials said on the field. Judge for yourself in this video.

Looking at the video, you could certainly argue that Carter was not leading with his head, but his shoulder as he went for what he thought was a fumble.

But that won't change the fact that he was tossed for the rest of the game.

Following the play, Purdue mounted a comeback the other way and took its first lead of the game in the second quarter.

Aidan O'Connell led the Boilermakers 75 yards in 8 plays on a drive lasting 3 minutes and 29 seconds, capped off by King Doerue's TD run.

That gave Purdue the 10-7 lead over Penn State with 9 minutes and 43 seconds remaining before the halftime break.

A pair of 6th year quarterbacks highlight the Week 1 game, with O'Connell leading the Boilermakers and Sean Clifford starting for Penn State.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

penn state abdul carter targeting
News

Penn State LB Abdul Carter tossed for targeting in 1st career game

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
News

Tennessee scores on 1st offensive play of 2022 football season

By James Parks
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
News

College football picks, predictions for Week 1 schedule of games

By James Parks
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is arguably the single greatest player in college football, at any position.
Schedules

Alabama vs. Utah State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes football running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Top 25 college football rankings
Schedules

Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
kj jefferson arkansas
News

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks