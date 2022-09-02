Penn State's Sean Clifford leaves Purdue game with injury

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford left the third quarter of Thursday's game with an apparent left knee injury.

The 6th year quarterback was able to return with under 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter after being examined by trainers in the PSU locker room.

Coveted 5-star recruit Drew Allar stepped in briefly at quarterback in Clifford's absence when Penn State led Purdue, 21-17, in the 3rd quarter.

Clifford took a low hit from a Purdue defender and jogged off the field and into the locker room with a Penn State football trainer while the team's defense was on the field for its first 2nd half series against the Boilermakers.

In the first two quarters, Clifford went 8 of 15 passing with 141 yards and two touchdowns passing, including a 67 yard pass to close the first half.

Clifford suffered another prominent injury in a road game last season, in Penn State's eventual loss to Iowa, but he returned to play in 13 games, passing for a career-best 3,107 yards with 28 TDs and 8 INTs in 2021.

Allar was a major piece in Penn State's recruiting class this past offseason, coming in as a near consensus 5-star prospect from Medina, Ohio, in the Cleveland area.

Allar pledged to the Nittany Lions as a top 30 overall player.

