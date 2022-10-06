Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas Longhorns QB could return vs. Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to return and start on Saturday against Oklahoma, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Ewers missed three full games after suffering an injury in his non-throwing shoulder in the Longhorns' loss to Alabama in Week 2.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Ewers was a full participant in practice this week with no limitations to his throwing motion.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could return for the Oklahoma game

The quarterback's expected return runs in line with the expected 4 to 6 week recovery timetable for players who suffer injuries to the SC joint, where the sternum meets the clavicle.

Ewers' return is good news for Texas as it provides the team with another dimension to its offensive game plan as it prepares to line up against an Oklahoma defense that has struggled the last two weeks.

OU comes in at 3-2 after allowing 668 yards in a 55-24 loss to TCU and struggling against the run the week prior in a loss to Kansas State.

Moments after connecting with Xavier Worthy on a long pass play near the goal line, Ewers was struck and driven into the ground by Alabama defender Dallas Turner.

The force of the collision pushed Ewers' left shoulder and arm into the turf.

He required intervention from trainers on the field for a few minutes, but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Ewers did not appear to favor the shoulder and it didn't require a brace as he walked off the field and towards the Texas dressing room.

Original timeline for Quinn Ewers' injury

Soon after Ewers went down, a report emerged that the shoulder sprain was so severe that he would likely have to sit out as long as 6 weeks.

But the quarterback's prognosis improved dramatically since the injury, with the Statesman reporting that Ewers would be back "far sooner than people expect."

Most players are able to play though the injury if it's a low-grade sprain, but quarterbacks are the exception to that rule because of the importance of the shoulder muscles and bones in throwing the football.

Depending on how severe the injury is, most players can recover in 1 to 6 weeks provided there is no fracture or severe sprain.

