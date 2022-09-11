Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB out 4-6 weeks with "significant injury"

Quinn Ewers won't be on the field for Texas much of this football season

Quinn Ewers was off to a hot start for Texas against Alabama on Saturday before leaving the game with an injury, and now we have an idea of how long he'll be out.

Ewers will miss the next four to six weeks with an SC sprain, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The report calls the issue a "significant injury where the sternum meets the clavicle," a diagnosis that was confirmed by an MRI on Saturday.

The earliest the quarterback could return is Oct. 8, when Texas meets rival Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, but that date is far from certain.

Ewers is also experiencing "significant pain" because of the injury.

The quarterback went 9 of 12 for 134 yards against Alabama before leaving the game. Hudson Card, who inherits the starting role, hit 14 of 22 passes for 158 yards with no TDs or INTs.

Moments after connecting with Xavier Worthy on a long pass play near the goal line, Ewers was struck and driven into the ground by Alabama defender Dallas Turner.

The force of the collision pushed Ewers' left should and arm into the turf.

He required intervention from trainers on the field for a few minutes, but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Ewers did not appear to favor the shoulder and it didn't require a brace as he walked off the field and towards the Texas dressing room.

Quinn Ewers injury timeline

Most players are able to play though the injury if it's a low-grade sprain, but quarterbacks are the exception to that rule because of the importance of the shoulder muscles and bones in throwing the football.

Depending on how severe the injury is, most players can recover in 1 to 6 weeks provided there is no fracture or severe sprain.

A fracture requires an average of 6 to 8 weeks recovery time.

Ewers' projected 4 to 6 week timetable to return falls in line with the customary recovery for a sprain, but it appears to be on the severe end.

(h/t ESPN)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook