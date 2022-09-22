Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB's status for Week 4

Skip to main content

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas Longhorns QB status for Week 4

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will be with the team for its Week 4 trip to Texas Tech
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be back and in uniform for the Longhorns' Week 4 games at Texas Tech on Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Ewers' return comes two weeks after he suffered an SC joint sprain in his shoulder in a 1-point loss to No. 2 Alabama, but Sarkisian did not say whether Ewers will be ready to start this Saturday.

Texas also practiced both backup Hudson Card and third-string quarterback Maalik Murphy this week, giving the Longhorns its full complement of signal callers after a series of health concerns early this season.

Quinn Ewers injury update

Moments after connecting with Xavier Worthy on a long pass play near the goal line, Ewers was struck and driven into the ground by Alabama defender Dallas Turner.

The force of the collision pushed Ewers' left should and arm into the turf.

He required intervention from trainers on the field for a few minutes, but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Ewers did not appear to favor the shoulder and it didn't require a brace as he walked off the field and towards the Texas dressing room.

Original timeline for Quinn Ewers' injury

Soon after Ewers went down, a report emerged that the shoulder sprain was so severe that he would likely have to sit out as long as 6 weeks.

But the quarterback's prognosis appears to have improved dramatically since the injury, with the Statesman reporting that Ewers will be back "far sooner than people expect."

Most players are able to play though the injury if it's a low-grade sprain, but quarterbacks are the exception to that rule because of the importance of the shoulder muscles and bones in throwing the football.

Depending on how severe the injury is, most players can recover in 1 to 6 weeks provided there is no fracture or severe sprain.

A fracture requires an average of 6 to 8 weeks recovery time.

