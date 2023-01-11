Don't bet against Georgia: Mattress Mack lost $9 million the last two years

Everybody who bets in college football, or any sport, knows what it's like to lose, but you probably haven't lost as much as Mattress Mack has recently.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale had a tough time betting on the College Football Playoff national championship game these last two seasons, losing what amounts to seven figures in total.

This year, he bet over $3 million on TCU to take down Georgia in the title game, only to watch the Frogs lose by a historic 65-7 margin to the Bulldogs.

And last season, McIngvale put down $6.2 million on Alabama to beat Georgia for the national championship: in total, he bet (and lost) over $9 million betting against the Bulldogs' nascent dynasty.

Not that he's letting it get him down.

"I'll take about five seconds to get over this and look forward to the next adventure," McIngvale told Bleacher Report after the TCU loss.

"A gambler has to be resilient. You've gotta know that they're gonna knock you down and knock you down a lot... We'll re-group and go forward again and say, 'Thank you' to our great customers who participated in this promotion."

As he often does, Mattress Mack placed his bet around a promotion at his Gallery Furniture that promises customers that spend #3,000 or more will receive "two times" their money back.

Had he won this year, the gambler would have taken home around $8 million had the Horned Frogs defeated Georgia.

But don't feel too bad for Mack: he recently won a historic $75 million when the Houston Astros won the World Series, the largest payout in history.

