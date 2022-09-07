Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh football preview, prediction

Previewing the Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh game on the Week 2 college football schedule

Week 2 of the college football schedule brings us an intriguing non-conference matchup between Tennessee from the SEC and defending ACC champion Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Both are coming off statement wins: Tennessee, in a rout over Ball State that showcased its offensive firepower; and Pittsburgh, which opened up with a dramatic 7 point win over rival West Virginia.

Here's what you need to know about this Saturday's matchup.

Week 2 college football schedule: Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Pitt vs. UT odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Tennessee -6.5

O/U: 65.5

Moneyline: UT -250 PITT +188

FPI pick: Tennessee 54.1%

Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee: What to watch

1. Tennessee can move. The Vols appear to have picked up where they left off last season, when they posted a top 10 ranked offense in college football. The core of that unit returns, led by Hendon Hooker at quarterback, coming off a 351 yard passing effort with 2 scores and 2 rushing TDs off just 5 carries. In all, UT pounded for 218 yards on the ground.

2. Vols can pressure Pitt's line. West Virginia's defensive front was able to get early and consistent pressure against Pittsburgh for much of the opener, allowing the unit to throw Kedon Slovis off rhythm at times. Tennessee can bring enough power off the edge to move the pocket, scare Slovis off his timing, and disrupt Pittsburgh's plan to establish the run early.

3. Slovis vs. UT's secondary. Pittsburgh will likely be playing catch-up to the Vols most of the day, so Slovis will have to test a Vols secondary that struggled last season, placing 102nd nationally against the pass, allowing more than 250 air yards per game.

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh: Fast Facts

+ Tennessee has scored 45-plus points in 4 straight games, a school record

+ Pitt scored at least 30 points in 14 of its last 18 games

+ UT averages 481.6 yards per game under Josh Heupel and has surpassed 400 yards in 11 of 14 games

+ Pittsburgh is 22-6 under Pat Narduzzi when it runs for 200 yards

+ Hendon Hooker has thrown a TD pass in 13 straight games

+ Pitt is 7-0 under Narduzzi when rushing for 300 yards and 2-0 when it reaches 400 rushing yards

+ Hooker tied for the fewest INT (3) among QBs who threw 300 passes

+ Pittsburgh is 20-7 when rushing for 100 yards under Narduzzi

+ Tennessee is 11-0 when allowing under 25 points and 1-6 when allowing 30 or more points under Heupel

+ Pitt is 12-5 under Narduzzi when scoring a defensive TD

+ The Vols are 8-1 when leading after the 3rd quarter under Heupel

+ Pittsburgh is 15-2 in games when it holds an opponent to under 250 yards

+ Tennessee averaged 1.6 points per minute last season, tied with Western Kentucky for the most in FBS

What happens?

Two superb quarterbacks will go to work against secondary units that will allow them to get some decent yardage downfield most of the day.

Pitt brings the superior pass rushing unit, but its back seven won't fare well against Hooker if he gets into an early rhythm testing the center of the field.

Slovis has shown he can make the big throw if given time, but getting that time is an open question after watching Pittsburgh's front line struggle against an inexperienced Mountaineer pressure group.

But it's not just Slovis working behind Pitt's line. Keep an eye on Rodney Hammond, who scored twice off 16 carries against West Virginia while averaging 4.6 yards per rush.

Saturday sets up as a game that will almost certainly come down to the right arm of one of these quarterbacks.

All things considered, that edge goes to Hooker, who brings in Cedric Tillman — a thousand-yard receiver with 16 TDs a year ago — and a veteran offensive line.

College Football HQ Prediction: Tennessee 41, Pittsburgh 36

