Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

A pair of teams reunite for a rematch of last season's opener as SEC hopeful Tennessee travels to defending ACC champion Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Both teams are coming off big wins, the Vols in a rout over Ball State, and the Panthers a dramatic 7 point win over rival West Virginia.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, line, predictions

Tennessee takes on Pittsburgh in the Week 2 college football schedule

Football Power Index is siding with the visitors, as Tennessee comes in with a 54.1 percent chance to defeat Pittsburgh in the Week 2 game.

Pitt has a close 45.9 percent chance to take down the Volunteers.

Oddsmakers are also going with the visitors from the SEC, as Tennessee comes in a 6.5 point favorite over the Panthers, according to SI Sportsbook.

FPI rated Pittsburgh as the No. 25 overall team in its latest college football rankings, good for third in the ACC, and projected to win 8.8 games this season.

Tennessee checks in at a surprising No. 10 in the index, 3rd in the SEC projections, and expected to win 7.9 games this season.

AP top 25 voters named Tennessee the No. 24 team in the nation after starting the season unranked, while Pittsburgh stayed put at No. 17 in the latest poll.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

