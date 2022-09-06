Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Skip to main content

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, prediction by computer model

College Football Power Index picks, prediction for Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh

A pair of teams reunite for a rematch of last season's opener as SEC hopeful Tennessee travels to defending ACC champion Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Both teams are coming off big wins, the Vols in a rout over Ball State, and the Panthers a dramatic 7 point win over rival West Virginia.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, line, predictions

A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.

Tennessee takes on Pittsburgh in the Week 2 college football schedule

Football Power Index is siding with the visitors, as Tennessee comes in with a 54.1 percent chance to defeat Pittsburgh in the Week 2 game.

Pitt has a close 45.9 percent chance to take down the Volunteers.

Oddsmakers are also going with the visitors from the SEC, as Tennessee comes in a 6.5 point favorite over the Panthers, according to SI Sportsbook.

FPI rated Pittsburgh as the No. 25 overall team in its latest college football rankings, good for third in the ACC, and projected to win 8.8 games this season.

Tennessee checks in at a surprising No. 10 in the index, 3rd in the SEC projections, and expected to win 7.9 games this season.

AP top 25 voters named Tennessee the No. 24 team in the nation after starting the season unranked, while Pittsburgh stayed put at No. 17 in the latest poll.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia 
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
News

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Scenes at a college football game in the ACC.
News

North Carolina vs. Georgia State odds, spread, line: Week 2 CFB picks, predictions

By James Parks
texas college football quinn ewers large
News

Alabama vs. Texas odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
sam hartman wake forest
News

Sam Hartman update: Wake Forest QB set for Week 2 comeback

By James Parks
arkansas football
News

Arkansas vs. South Carolina odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes football running back TreVeyon Henderson.
News

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College football playoff national champion Georgia
Rankings

AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps Ohio State in Week 2 college football rankings

By James Parks
Scenes at a Texas A&M college football game.
Rankings

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 2

By James Parks