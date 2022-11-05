Texas A&M players in doubt for Florida game amid flu outbreak, including Conner Weigman

Texas A&M is trying to get back towards bowl eligibility in Saturday's game against Florida, but is now dealing with a new health issue.

A flu outbreak at Texas A&M has several of the school's football players questionable for the game, including quarterback Conner Weigman.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the flu leaves "the status of multiple A&M players in flux for the game."

Weigman was the only name mentioned in the report, and it's not known what other players may not be available for the game.

Where Texas A&M is now

Texas A&M comes into the football game at 3-5 overall on the season, losing its last four games overall, and hasn't won a game since the month of September.

Averaging just 22.6 points per game this season, the Aggies' offensive output has failed to match its recruiting acumen, but the team looked marginally better moving the ball after installing Weigman at quarterback last weekend.

A&M lost to Ole Miss, but the 5-star freshman passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns and was poised to go against a Florida secondary that ranks 95th nationally allowing 253.2 passing yards per game.

What's next

Texas A&M and Florida are both 1-4 in SEC games this season: the Gators need to win two of their last four games and the Aggies three of their last four in order to become bowl eligible this postseason.

