Florida vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 10 college football schedule: Florida vs. Texas A&M

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Texas A&M comes into the matchup as the narrow 3.5 point favorites to defeat Florida on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The books set the over/under at 55.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Florida +138, Texas A&M -188

FPI prediction: Texas A&M has the 67.3 percent chance to beat Florida, which has the 32.7 percent shot to upset the Aggies in the game, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate games 20,000 times.

What you need to know

Florida: Some inconsistent play from quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn't helped this offense gain much momentum on the year, winning just one out of four games in SEC play so far, and averaging just 0.1 points better on offense than its defense is giving up. Florida is on a two-game losing streak, giving up more than 40 points each time out.

Texas A&M: Much has been written and said about the Aggies' offense, or lack thereof, this season no matter who seems to be playing at quarterback. Even so, A&M got some positive returns from 5-star freshman quarterback Conner Weigman in the loss to Ole Miss last week: he hit on 64% of his throws and threw four touchdown passes with no interceptions.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

