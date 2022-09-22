Skip to main content

Student threatened nuclear attack if Utah lost football game: report

It just means more, or perhaps too much, for one Utah football fan who was booked on terrorism charges
Utah defeated San Diego State in football last weekend, but little did the Utes know that, in the process, they may have saved the state from a domestic nuclear terrorist attack.

Police arrested a student at the University of Utah after she allegedly threatened to set off a nuclear reactor on campus if the Utes football team lost to San Diego State last weekend, according to KSL Radio in Utah.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office accused the 21-year-old student was accused of making a threat of terrorism. She was arrested on Wednesday.

The woman allegedly posted a message to social media that she would "detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction," according to an affidavit obtained by KSL.

In the affidavit, police said that the woman had detailed information about the reactor and attended classes in the building where it is located.

This isn't the first time a student at Utah was booked on terrorism allegations: another was arrested for making a bomb threat directed at the Spencer Fox Eccles business building on Utah's campus weeks ago.

Utah defeated San Diego State, 35-7, in last week's action. Utes quarterback Cameron Rising passed for 224 yards in the win and scored 4 touchdowns in a statement non-conference win for the team, and, unbeknownst to his team, an potential life-saver for the good people of Utah.

(KSL)

Student threatened nuclear attack if Utah lost football game: report

