1,000-Yard SEC Receiver Expected To Have Fastest 40-Yard Dash Time at NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis often serves as the definitive proving ground for elite speed. This year, much of the attention centers on a wide receiver who led the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards during the 2025 season.

Mississippi State wideout Brenen Thompson enters the event with a reputation for game-breaking acceleration. After a collegiate journey that included stops at Texas and Oklahoma, Thompson found his stride in Starkville, becoming one of the most productive vertical threats in the country.

Draft analysts and scouts are now focused on exactly how fast the track-star prospect will run in the 40-yard dash. The expectations for his official time are setting a high bar for the rest of the draft class as they arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brenen Thompson is predicted to run fastest 40-yard dash at NFL combine

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler believes that Thompson will post the fastest 40-yard dash time of any prospect in Indianapolis. This projection aligns with the receiver's career trajectory, as seven of his 10 collegiate touchdowns came on plays spanning at least 42 yards.

Brugler currently ranks the Mississippi State star as the 74th overall prospect in the draft, highlighting his value as a specialized deep threat.

Other experts believe Thompson could produce a time that challenges the record books. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo noted that Thompson has reported times under 4.30 seconds.

Melo identified the 5-foot-9, 170-pound receiver as a "draft gem" and a potential fit for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins recently released veteran Tyreek Hill, and Thompson’s elite speed could serve as a direct replacement for that lost explosive element in their offense.

Thompson's 2025 campaign solidified his status as more than just a sprinter. He earned All-SEC honors after recording 57 catches for a conference-leading 1,054 yards and six touchdowns.

While NFL analyst Lance Zierlein pointed out that Thompson’s smaller frame can lead to struggles at the catch point, his ability to glide past cornerbacks makes him a constant threat to safeties. Zierlein described Thompson as having "rocket boosters in his shoes," noting his long-lasting acceleration phase.

Across 40 career games, Thompson averaged 18.5 yards per reception, a testament to his ability to win over the top. His journey from Spearman High School to the SEC leaderboards has been defined by this singular, elite trait.

If he meets Brugler's prediction this week, he could see his draft stock rise significantly into the early rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine workouts for wide receivers begin on Saturday in Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.