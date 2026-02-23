$6.5 Million QB Predicted to 'Turn Heads' at NFL Combine

Ty Simpson looked like the best quarterback in college football for much of this past season, and now the former Alabama signal caller will look to prove himself when he throws for scouts at the NFL Combine later this week.

That very forum could be the moment when Simpson reveals himself to be worthy of the first round NFL Draft pick many analysts are projecting he’ll ultimately be.

Among that cohort who are confident Simpson will pass that test includes former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, who noted that teams are still very high on the Bama star.

“Ty Simpson is going to turn heads this week at the NFL Combine,” Daniel said in an X post. “Jets, Steelers, & Rams watching very closely.”

He added: “Everyone forgot about Ty Simpson after his injury... But NFL teams haven’t. He’s a 1st Round QB & whoever drafts him will get an extremely accurate thrower.”

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks concurs, noting that Simpson “should intrigue evaluators seeking a developmental prospect with starting potential.”

The former Alabama star is “a quick-rhythm passer with pinpoint accuracy and impeccable touch, timing, and anticipation when throwing from a clean pocket,” according to Brooks, who compared Simpson to Baker Mayfield and Brock Purdy.

Once upon a time, scouts weren’t very high on Simpson as a draft prospect at all, with some even saying the quarterback should have stayed at Alabama.

Stay in school, draft experts warned

There was talk that Simpson could stay at Alabama after starting for just one season, and after waiting for so long to finally get that opportunity.

“Simpson needs more time in college ,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler simply stated in a blunt assessment of the Alabama quarterback’s draft prospects.

Veteran draft analyst Todd McShay has not wavered in believing Simpson has credible future possibilities in the NFL, but also noted that he should probably wait.

“My stance on him and his NFL potential has not changed. My stance has become firm on this, though: he needs to go back to school ,” McShay said.

Alabama star’s production dipped

Simpson ranked 10th in college football in passer rating while completing over 70 percent of his passes, but dipped to 90th in that category while hitting 58 percent of his throws over his last six appearances.

That shift in output came against better defenses, as Simpson played better against defenses that ranked outside the top 25 in efficiency, and struggled against opponents that placed in the top 15 in that category.

“I’ve seen enough flaws from the accuracy to when his process is rushed,” McShay said.

He added: “There is work to be done, whether it’s from protection of the football, five-straight games with fumbles inside the pocket. Ball carriage. The deep ball accuracy.”

Simpson will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong and his advocates right when he gets a football in his hands as the NFL Combine gets under way.

