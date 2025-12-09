$1.2 million college football coach named candidate to replace former Pac-12 head coach

Washington State’s coaching carousel has turned again.

After a 6-6 2025 season that secured a bowl appearance, Jimmy Rogers accepted a six-year offer from Iowa State, leaving the Cougars with an open head-coaching search and a bowl game to navigate under interim leadership.

Washington State finished the regular season 6-6 in its first year under Rogers and will take the field in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 22 with the current staff running the game.

Industry trackers and local beat reporters have already begun compiling a hot board, and among the names being discussed is Brent Vigen, the architect of Montana State’s recent FCS rise, as reported by On3's Pete Nakos.

Vigen, hired as MSU’s head coach in 2021 after a long run as an FCS/FBS offensive coordinator, has assembled records and program metrics that make him an attractive mid-range Power-5 candidate.

Coming into the season, Vigen held 47 wins (second-most in Bobcat history), a program-best .887 winning percentage, three 12-win seasons, four straight postseason berths, two national championship appearances, and a 2024 Eddie Robinson Award as Montana State’s fourth national coach of the year.

Having succeeded in the Mountain West and Big Sky, and with coordinator experience at Wyoming, where he worked with NFL star Josh Allen, Vigen appeals to athletic directors seeking a coach capable of recruiting the region and stabilizing a roster in transition.

Eugene, Oregon, USA; Montana State Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen talks to a player during the second half during a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Vigen signed a four-year extension in December 2024, with a reported total value of up to $1.2 million, meaning any suitor would need to negotiate compensation with Montana State.

Other names linked to the WSU job include former Michigan State/Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, WSU's defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit and North Dakota State's Tim Polasek.

The Cougars are expected to cast a wide net in search of the right cultural and recruiting fit, with the pace of the process likely to accelerate after the Potato Bowl.

